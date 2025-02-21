Telestream appoints Benjamin Desbois chief growth and strategy officer

Telestream, a leader in media workflow orchestration, media streaming, and delivery technologies, announced that Benjamin Desbois has returned to lead Telestream’s next chapter of expansion as its chief growth and strategy officer. With over two decades of experience leading media and entertainment (M&E) technology initiatives, Benjamin’s return marks a pivotal moment for Telestream’s innovation roadmap.

Telestream enables leading media companies worldwide to succeed by delivering exceptional solutions that address the complex challenges of content ingest, creation, and distribution. Benjamin’s return signals a strengthened focus on customer transformation with Telestream’s next-generation offerings.

“I am incredibly enthusiastic about the future of this iconic company and the opportunity to lead such an exceptional team,” stated Benjamin. “Telestream is known for delivering leading media solutions and an outstanding customer experience that consistently sets the industry standard. I am both humbled and invigorated by the chance to collaborate with some of the most talented individuals in M&E, turning out solutions that propel customer success and spur innovation.”

Benjamin’s career includes leadership roles at Backlight, Avid Technology, and Dalet, where he built a reputation for visionary leadership, deep media workflow expertise, and relentless focus on aligning strategy with customer success. His ability to bridge technology and business needs has consistently driven growth and industry advancements.

“Benjamin is highly regarded within the M&E industry, bringing a deep understanding of our products and channels, along with the expertise needed to develop strategic product plans that capitalize on our extensive domain knowledge,” said founding CEO, Dan Castles. “In an industry where relationships are crucial, Benjamin’s credibility and extensive network will play a pivotal role in advancing Telestream’s mission to provide modern solutions tailored to industry needs.”

With the addition of Benjamin to the leadership team, Telestream is poised to accelerate its investment in next-generation technologies and customer-centric solutions — ensuring media organizations remain at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry.