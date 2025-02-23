MSNBC cancels ‘The ReidOut,’ may move weekend hosts to timeslot

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC has announced it’s canceling Joy Reid’s daily show.

“The ReidOut,” which has been on MSNBC since 2020, will end sometime the week of Feb. 23, 2025, according to a New York Times Report citing insiders at the network.

The show, which airs at 7 p.m. eastern, has seen a significant dip in ratings, down as much as over 50%, since the 2024 election. Reid is one of MSNBC’s most outspoken critics of Donald Trump.

The move is the first major shakeup since Rebecca Kutler officially took over the network earlier in February 2025.

Prior to Kutler, MSNBC’s president Rashida Jones, who stepped down in January 2025, the network reportedly had discussions with several of its key anchors, dangling the prospects of renewed contracts but with lower pay.

Like many news networks, MSNBC is reportedly looking to save money in face of shifting economics within the industry. MSNBC is also in a unique situation in that it’s set to be spun-off from Comcast, along with most of the company’s other cable properties later in 2025.

MSNBC, which tends to lean left, has suffered other hits in the ratings since the election, though some viewers have started to return. The network is reportedly looking to find its focus audience during Trump’s second term.

Prior to “The ReidOut,” Reid anchored the weekend show “The Reid Report” from 2014 to 2015 and “AM Joy,” a weekend morning show from 2016 to 2020.

According to reports, MSNBC will replace Reid with a show hosted by Alicia Menendez, Michael Steele and Symone Sanders Townsend.

That trio currently hosts “The Weekend,” a show that airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. It was not immediately clear what the new show would be named, though it is reportedly planned as a panel-style broadcast.

It was not clear what MSNBC might do with the weekend slot if “The Weekend” hosts move to weekdays.

Sanders-Townsend has worked on former President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign and later worked as Vice President Kamala Harris’ spokesperson.

Menendez is the daughter of former Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, who resigned from the U.S. Senate in 2024 after be convicted of conspiracy to act as a foreign agent following evidence that he accepted bribes in exchange for backing Egypt’s resistance to a major dam project. Prior to this, Bob Menendez was indicted on corruption charges, but a jury was unable to reach a verdict and all charges were dropped. MSNBC received criticism for its coverage of the case.

Steele is a former chair of the Republican National Committee who has become a critic of Trump.