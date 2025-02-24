‘Nightly’ anchor Lester Holt leaving broadcast

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“NBC Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt is stepping down from the broadcast in early summer 2025.

“A smile comes to my face when I think that with ‘Nightly News’ and ‘Dateline,’ I have now anchored two of the most successful and iconic television news programs in broadcast history,” wrote Holt, 65, in a memo to staffers. “As a 20-year-old radio reporter on the police beat chasing breaking news around San Francisco, I could never have imagined my career path would unfold in the way it has. What an amazing ride.”

NBC News did not immediately announce who would succeed Holt on “Nightly.”

Holt is remaining with NBC News and will continue to host “Dateline,” the network said. The memo described that role as “full time” role, though “Dateline” typically uses short, pre-taped intros featuring Holt. It was not clear how the rest of Holt’s time would be used.

Holt has been with the NBCUniversal family since 2000, first joining the company’s cable news channel MSNBC. He moved over to NBC News proper in 2003 after being named a substitute anchor for “Nightly” and “Today.”

He took over the role of “Weekend Today” co-anchor after David Bloom died from an embolism that year.

In 2007, NBC added the weekend editions of “Nightly” to his duties. In a somewhat unusual move, Holt kept his “Today” anchor chair on weekends as well, meaning he worked both the morning and evening shift for the network two days a week.

By moving Holt into the weekend spot of “Nightly,” he was largely seen as being a likely successor to replace Brian Williams at some point in the future. That time came sooner than anyone likely thought when Williams departed “Nightly” in 2015 after the network determined he had misrepresented events while he was reporting in Iraq.

After Williams was exiled to MSNBC, Holt frequently held down the fort at “Nightly” before being officially named to the role later in 2015. Holt had the “managing editor” title added in 2021.

Holt’s exit comes on the heels of another high-profile departure at the network. “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb exited the show in January 2025. Kotb told viewers that she was leaving after realizing that, after turning 60 in August 2024, she wanted to focus on other priorities, including her adopted children.

Kotb initially announced she would remain with NBC News in some capacity, though that role has not been announced.

Unconfirmed reports claim that NBC had asked Kotb to take a pay cut. There was no immediate reports if Holt may have been facing a similar situation or if his pay will be reduced as he moves over to “Dateline.” Networks typically do not release or discuss staff salaries, though there are often unconfirmed reports of how much some people make.

NBCUniversal, like many media companies, have been looking to cut budgets as the industry tilts toward streaming while also facing economic uncertainties. NBCU has not announced a formal effort to reduce costs such as its “NBCU 2.0” program that started in 2006 and saw the network part ways with several high profile talent, including “Dateline” anchor Stone Phillips and fill-in anchor John Seigenthaler.