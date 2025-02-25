Portfolio expansion across the board for Sencore at NAB Show 2025

Sencore — a leading broadcast equipment supplier with a portfolio that spans the full spectrum of video delivery solutions — will be using NAB2025 (Booth W2301) to showcase their continually expanding range of cutting-edge technologies, all of which are designed to help broadcasters deliver more efficient, more effective and more reliable video across a range of operational contexts. Located in West Hall, Sencore will be highlighting a range of developments for orchestration, headend/contribution and measurement and monitoring, to name but a few areas of advancement.

Ever-expanding orchestration

Sencore will be demonstrating the ongoing expansion of their own Centra platform — a unified software solution which orchestrates every part of the broadcast process. As such, their existing Centra Gateway element — for the reception, transmission and conversion of internet protocols for optimized distribution of video — will now be joined by Centra Manage, which centralizes system control, simplifies updates, and provides visibility into every detail of network performance.

In addition, Sencore will display their new software-based Linear Content Scheduling system, customizable and adaptable to fit multiple linear video workflows. Built on a modular plugin architecture which can be adapted to fit any scheduling requirements, the new product will allow users to efficiently and economically manage their content schedules and consolidate content generation for further downstream applications.

The ever-expanding nature of the Centra platform means that its functionalities span the full spectrum of broadcast activities, ensuring that all members of the team – from broadcast engineers to network administrators to operations managers – can operate in a joined-up and coordinated manner, making for smoother, more cost-effective and less error-prone operations.

Advanced headend and contribution solutions

Sencore continues to lead in professional IRD and contribution solutions, showcasing advancements across its MRD, AtlasGear, and AFN product lines. Supporting both high-bitrate 4K/UHD contribution decode and multi-channel, high-density HD decode, the MRD 7000 IRD now offers features like PID filtering, T2MI de-encapsulation, SRT, and BISS-CA service-level descrambling, expanding interoperability and reducing equipment needs.

The AFN series, designed for low-latency, high-quality 4:2:2 10-bit 4K encoding, now supports 12G-SDI inputs, simplified settings profiles, and enhanced audio capabilities for remote production and contribution workflows. Advancements to audio – including frequency response, audio channel density, and audio pass-through — have also been integrated, and visitors to the Sencore booth will be able to see — and hear — these new improvements.

Sencore also reinforces its position in ATSC 3.0 headend solutions at NAB. The ARD 3000 IRD remains a key professional decode option, while the TXS 3800 transcoder now supports ATSC 3.0 descrambling for seamless format conversion. NAB will also provide opportunity for existing and potential customers to explore the expanded RF signal support of the high-density AG 2700 demodulator, which can now capture up to 10 ATSC 3.0/1.0 channels and convert them to IP for retransmission.

Monitoring for all

In the field of monitoring, Sencore’s latest release will be the VB278 DBV-S2X Quad-RF blade for their industry-leading VideoBridge system, expanding VideoBridge’s existing monitoring abilities (including QoE and QoS monitoring for IP, SRT, RF and OTT) to now include specific monitoring and analysis for the RF streams found in satellite contribution and direct-to-home distribution infrastructure, including DVB-S, DVB-S2 and DVB-S2X. With the ability to add two blades to a base VideoBridge chassis, users can monitor up to eight independent RF inputs, and use round-robin monitoring to even further increase the number of monitorable transponders. When combined with the core features of the VideoBridge, including content archiving, SCTE35 ad insertion monitoring and an intuitive timeline view feature, this new addition represents a crucial acquisition for any broadcaster seeking to ensure reliable and smooth operation in satellite-based and hybrid operations.

Speaking on their attendance at NAB 2025, Chad Hassler, VP of Broadcast at Sencore, said: “Sencore has long been known for offering a broad range of solutions that support almost any operational context or infrastructure setup—from broadcast to hospitality, and well beyond. But what truly sets us apart is the depth of technical expertise and customer service we bring to every deployment and implementation. Whether it’s high-end contribution, ATSC 3.0 transition, or optimizing workflows, visitors to our booth will quickly realise that we provide not just the technology, but the support to ensure seamless integration and long-term success for our customers. “