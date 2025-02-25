TC Broadcasting enhances operations with PlayBox Neo Multi Playout Manager and Channel-in-a-Box HD Server Upgrades

TC Broadcasting, a member of Thaicom, the leading Asian satellite operator and provider of integrated satellite communications, joins the growing number of dynamic and ambitious television broadcasters upgrading to PlayBox Neo’s Multi Playout Manager (MPM), including the very latest updates to its Channel-in-a-Box HD servers, to keep ahead of the curve.

As a PlayBox Neo customer for many years, TC Broadcasting is a systems integrator subsidiary of Thaicom providing turnkey services for live on air TV stations, kick-started using PlayBox Neo’s MPM to access and control playout. Thaicom and its members are key players in Thailand’s broadcasting industry and committed to leveraging world-leading technology to benefit its growing global customer base. With TC Broadcasting’s international client base extending as far as Africa and Europe, the firm’s objective is to continue supporting customers with the latest technology from PlayBox Neo.

“We have a great relationship with PlayBox Neo, and we just knew we could depend on their solutions to help us deliver next generational broadcasting. So that’s why it was a “no brainer” to enhance our offering and upgrade to PlayBox Neo’s well-known Channel-in-a-Box (CIAB) and Multi Playout Manager.” Witcha Burirak, TC Broadcasting’s Video Systems Engineering Manager, noted, ”We have already been using them for quite a while, and we are very happy with how well everything works. TC Broadcasting will be able to optimise this recent investment in PlayBox Neo’s updates to deliver even more cost-effective and reliable playout capabilities, and this strategic move forward will help us to continue to produce excellent results for our customers.”

“TC Broadcasting has given itself a distinct competitive edge investing in PlayBox Neo’s solutions, which bring features that include the ability to process and transmit incoming content while still ingesting, as well as allowing clients to remotely monitor, control and view the TV channels from PC or mobile device,” added Nut Deesamer, director of PlayBox Neo’s Thailand branch, “Our solutions allow key staff to control practically every element of the scheduling and playout process remotely as required. Our aim is to simplify a highly complex process by providing world-class products that bring user-friendly solutions, coupled with dedicated customer support. We are delighted to continue to support TC Broadcasting for many years ahead.”

Witcha concluded, “The PlayBox Neo Thailand team worked with us directly during the entire installation process and provided excellent training throughout. PlayBox Neo systems are user-friendly and outstanding for their efficiency and dependability, and we are looking forward to another successful year ahead armed with the best equipment to get the job done brilliantly.”

The PlayBox Neo AirBox Neo provides automated content streaming and broadcast playout for any kind of TV channel. TitleBox Neo delivers total control of titling, graphics generation and text management. PlayBox Neo’s Capture Suite enables television station management staff to control multiple ingest channels across multiple servers via a single graphic interface. PlayBox Neo’s Multi Playout Manager (MPM) allows multiple AirBox Neo channels to be operated via IP remotely from any network-connected location, anywhere in the world.

PlayBox Neo provides everything required to create and maintain a successful channel on-air across every area such as playout, ingest, scheduling, interactive graphics, ad insertion, text manipulation, content distribution and transmission. Remotely accessible tools to enhance preparation, quality control and content monitoring are included. The entire process can be fully automated while retaining the ability to go live as required.

