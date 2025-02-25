Tedial’s NAB 2025 preview: Integrate your apps, upgrade your business

For M&E organizations the goal is to increase audience engagement and boost sales across various platforms and deliver a seamless, cohesive customer experience across every channel.

As we gather for the NAB 2025, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment in the evolution of the media supply chain. Remaining competitive in the market requires resilient processes for managing the media supply chain.

Leveraging the use of AI tools

We all know the growing importance of AI in the M&E market. AI and machine learning are seen as the most transformative technologies for the next five years. AI adoption has accelerated, with automation, translation, and content creation being the main targets.

There is a growing number of AI tools, which are constantly improving, with new features and capabilities. The challenge here is that the response from AI tools generates a lot of information that, in most cases, needs to be post-processed according to the needs of each business to be presented in the appropriate way. In addition, there is no standardized response format, so matching and harmonizing the results of multiple AI systems is complex.

SmartWork integrates the different AI tools by encapsulating all the logic and normalizing the output to the platform’s data model, unifying and simplifying the workflows that use the AI tools. In this way, we make the different AI tools interchangeable at the workflow level because they share a common data model.

SmartWork gives the customer the freedom to choose the AI tool which is more suitable for each business needs, and more importantly, gives the possibility of testing it with real content before taking a decision to check if it really meets the expectations.

Agile and resilient media supply chain

iPaaS technology stands at the forefront of the digital transformation of all IT markets. iPaaS is the backbone of no-code media supply chain automation for all M&E businesses, addressing key industry trends:

Cloud-Native and Hybrid Models: A hybrid approach offers flexibility and scalability, essential for modern media operations.

No-Code Integration: No-code integration platforms are reducing the dependency on specialized developers and accelerating the deployment of integrated solutions.

Interoperability: The diversity of integrations is crucial to foster innovation and efficiency.

Although more and more M&E organizations are using cloud technology in some capacity, very few of them have all of their current workflow elements completely cloud based. The reality and trend are that hybrid cloud workflows are becoming the norm.

Hybrid use of on-premises and cloud installations is becoming more widespread. smartWork, Tedial’s no-code iPaaS for media supply chain, automates M&E processes in a hybrid and multisite environment, minimizing the costs of digital transformation.

Metadata and AI semantic search

Data mapping and transformation are critical components of a strong data integration strategy for an agile media supply chain. iPaaS is ideal to operate in an automatic integrated environment using a common metadata framework, playing a crucial role in aggregating, transforming, and consolidating data from disparate sources, enabling businesses to derive meaningful insights and make informed decisions.

EBUCorePlus is an ontology for media companies, developed as an open source project. smartWork uses EBUCorePlus as a shared data model, being fundamental to establish a metadata integration framework, allowing interoperability and compatibility between applications.

Semantic search is an advanced technology that interprets the meaning behind words and phrases to deliver more relevant search results. Unlike traditional search methods that focus on exact word matches, semantic search uses natural language processing (NLP) to understand the intent behind a query. This approach ensures users receive content that matches the meaning, not just the keywords. smartWork I EVO enhances this experience with its new AI indexing and semantic search service, offering more accurate and intuitive search capabilities.

We look forward to rich discussions and collaborations at NAB 2025. Come to our booth W1525 and explore our growing portfolio of applications already integrated into smartWork, including migration service of legacy systems.

We’d be happy to connect and explore ways to improve and agile your media supply chain and your business. Our goal is to help you achieve greater productivity and efficiency in your business, enabling new product and service offerings.