Telemundo Arizona announces new anchor team

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

KTAZ in Phoenix, Arizona, KHRR in Tucson, Arizona, has made Paola Morales and Ana Mafud co-anchors of “Noticiero Telemundo Arizona” on weekdays at 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time.

Morales joined Noticiero Telemundo Arizona in 2015 as reporter based in Tucson before and promoted to news anchor in 2016. In addition to her anchoring duties, she leads the segment “Yo Soy Arizona,” which highlights the stories of community leaders and organizations that are making a positive impact in the state.

Mafud joined Noticiero Telemundo Arizona in January 2023 as anchor and video journalist. Before moving to Arizona, she worked as a news anchor and reporter for Televisa in Monterrey, Mexico. Additionally, she has experience as a radio host. Mafud earned a degree in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas.

“We are excited to have this talented duo to lead our newscast,” said Noe Gonzalez, VP of News for Noticiero Telemundo Arizona, in a statement. “Paola and Ana bring a wealth of experience, a deep connection with the community and a strong commitment to delivering high-quality journalism. Their dynamic presence and dedication to storytelling will further enhance our mission to inform and empower our local audiences.”

KTAZ is known on-air as Telemundo 39, while KHRR is known as Telemundo 40. Both stations are owned by NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo station group and share newscast production resources.