Paramount halting diversity efforts

Paramount Global will scrap its diversity, equity and inclusion policies under pressure from Donald Trump, the legal system and federal mandates, according to a memo obtained by CNBC.

The company, which owns numerous television, film and digital properties, including CBS and its namesake movie studio, says it will no longer use aspirational goals related to the race, ethnicity, sex or gender in its hiring. It will also no longer ask job applicants to provide voluntary demographic information related to these areas unless it’s required to by local laws.

“To be the best storytellers and to continue to drive success, we must have a highly talented, dedicated and creative workforce that reflects the perspectives and experiences of our many different audiences. Values like inclusivity and collaboration are a part of the Paramount culture and will continue to be,” the memo, signed by co-CEOs George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins.

The move comes after Trump issues an executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion practices in the federal government and began targeting private companies for the practices.

Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal and NBC, is already under investigation by the FCC for its diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

It appears Comcast may have been first on the commission’s list because its various subsidiaries operate broadcast television stations that hold FCC licenses, control cable television and broadband lines, cable networks themselves and virtual mobile phone services.

Meanwhile, Disney, which owns ABC, also announced plans to change its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, including changing the names of some of these programs. ABC previously agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit brought by Trump after “This Week” when anchor George Stephanopoulos stated repeatedly that Trump had been found liable for the “rape” of writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump had been found liable of “sexual abuse,” which does not have the same definition as “rape” under New York state law. This settlement received negative reaction by staffers as well, according to reports.

Paramount is also in the process of a merger with Skydance Media, which will ultimately require federal approval and previous reports have indicated the company may be looking to play nice with Trump in order to ensure it goes through.

CBS News, which falls under the Paramount umbrella, is currently facing a $20 billion lawsuit (doubled from its original $10 billion) brought by Trump over what he claims is deceptive editing of a “60 Minutes” interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris that he claims may have affected the election, despite the fact he ultimately won.

CBS News has taken the significant step of releasing the full transcript and unedited footage from the interview to not only attorneys but the public as well and denies any wrongdoing.

The two sides announced Feb. 25, 2025, that they have agreed to bring in an outside mediator to help with discussions about a possible settlement over the issue. The possibility of a settlement has previously been greeted with largely negative reaction from employees within CBS News, according to reports.