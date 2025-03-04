Lawo showcases IP-based broadcast innovations at NAB 2025

Lawo, a leader in IP-based broadcast technology, is set to make a strong impact at NAB 2025, taking place from April 6 to 9 in Las Vegas. At booth N623, Lawo will showcase its latest advancements in audio, video, networking, and control solutions, reinforcing its commitment to shaping the future of broadcast production workflows with increased efficiency, flexibility, and a powerful unified, open platform.

Intelligent Multiviewer: Optimized efficiency and network performance

A key highlight of Lawo’s NAB presence will be its intelligent multiviewer solution, where .edge, the Home platform, and the Home Multiviewer App work seamlessly together to optimize multiviewer display performance. By dynamically selecting the most appropriate proxy resolution based on the requested Picture-in-Picture (PiP) size, this solution significantly reduces bandwidth consumption and CPU load, ensuring smooth operations even in demanding environments.

Expanding the Home Ecosystem: Four new Home Apps

Lawo continues to drive innovation in software-based media processing with the introduction of four new Home Apps, which are designed to make broadcast workflows even more flexible and efficient. Running on standard server hardware and in the cloud, these apps enable broadcasters to streamline processing tasks without the need for dedicated hardware.

Home Apps: Future-proof media processing

Lawo’s Home Apps portfolio for audio and video continues to redefine media workflows with a scalable, software-based approach to processing. The expanded family of, soon, 14 Home Apps includes advanced solutions such as the Home Multiviewer, UDX Converter with HDR processing, Graphics Inserter, Test Pattern Generator, Color Corrector, Downstream Keyer, etc., all designed to support multiple formats, including SMPTE ST2110, JPEG XS, NDI, SRT, Dante, and H.264/H.265.

With flexible deployment options—including on-premise, remote, and cloud-based environments—Home Apps provide broadcasters with unprecedented adaptability. These solutions enable media organizations to optimize performance while staying ahead of evolving standards and technological advancements.

The Home platform: The foundation of IP workflows

At the core of Lawo’s ecosystem is the Home platform, an open, cloud-native management system for IP-based media infrastructures. Engineered for automated device discovery, network security, and centralized control, Home orchestrates complex workflows while ensuring seamless integration across broadcast environments.

Home provides a robust, scalable, and secure foundation for managing modern IP-based media infrastructures, reducing operational complexity while increasing reliability and performance.

The Crystal broadcast console: Compact, customizable, and versatile

Visitors to NAB 2025 will also be able to experience the latest iteration of Lawo’s Crystal broadcast console, engineered to deliver professional-grade performance in space-constrained environments. Built on the Ravenna/AES67 networking standards, Crystal ensures seamless integration into modern IP-based workflows while offering full compliance with SMPTE ST2110-30/-31 for audio and ST2022-7 for redundancy, guaranteeing reliable, high-quality operation.

With its two operational modes, Crystal provides unmatched flexibility. In Power Core mode, it functions as a standalone mixer powered by Lawo’s Power Core engine, delivering high-density DSP and extensive I/O capabilities to handle complex audio processing needs. In Controller mode, it serves as a powerful extension for Lawo’s mc² production consoles, allowing operators to manage large-scale productions with enhanced efficiency.

Available in light and dark versions with 6, 8, or 14 faders, the Crystal console can be extended with customizable Virtual Extension displays, ensuring it meets the unique demands of diverse broadcast environments. Its intuitive interface and adaptable configuration make it an ideal solution for radio, TV, and remote production setups.

The mc²36: A compact powerhouse for audio production

Lawo’s renowned mc²36 audio production console will also be featured at NAB 2025, showcasing its powerful capabilities designed for a wide range of applications, from broadcast and live events to theaters and houses of worship. Offering 384 processing channels (when upgraded to the new 12.0.0 software version), ST2110, AES67, Ravenna, and Ember+ compatibility, as well as an expansive I/O capacity of 864 channels, the mc²36 delivers industry-leading performance in a compact footprint.

Advanced features such as touch-sensitive rotary controls, LiveView™ video thumbnails, high-resolution color TFT fader-strip displays, and ITU 1770-compliant loudness metering enhance operational efficiency and user experience. Designed for demanding production environments, the mc²36 ensures precise audio control, seamless integration with IP networks, and a streamlined workflow that empowers engineers to work more effectively.

The mc²56: Versatility and advanced features

Lawo’s mc²56 audio production console, showcased at booth N623 is engineered to meet the diverse demands of modern audio production environments, from broadcast studios to live performance venues. This console offers a balance of advanced functionality and user-friendly design, making it a preferred choice for professionals worldwide.

The mc²56 is optimized for IP production environments, providing native support for SMPTE 2110, AES67/Ravenna, DANTE, and MADI audio streams. This ensures seamless integration into complex IP-based production infrastructures, facilitating efficient and flexible workflows. Reflecting the growing demand for immersive audio experiences, the mc²56 is equipped with comprehensive tools for surround sound mixing, including a dedicated elevation controller for 3D audio productions. This feature set enables sound engineers to create rich, multidimensional audio landscapes that enhance the listener’s experience.

The console’s intuitive user interface is complemented by customizable user panels, allowing operators to tailor the control surface to their specific workflow requirements. This adaptability ensures that the mc²56 can efficiently handle a wide range of production scenarios, from small-scale projects to large, complex productions.

Incorporating features from Lawo’s flagship mc²96 console, the mc²56 offers a compact footprint without compromising on performance. Its versatility and advanced capabilities make it an ideal solution for professionals seeking a powerful and flexible audio production console.

Software innovations: Enhanced performance with versions 10.12 and 12.0

Lawo will also present the latest software releases for its mc² audio mixing systems at NAB 2025, with powerful new capabilities to enhance efficiency, security, and workflow integration.

Software Version 10.12 introduces a new Strip Assign page that significantly improves channel management, making it easier to assign, swap, and duplicate channels with a user-friendly interface. Enhanced Waves integration via ProLink streamlines plug-in workflows, while new security features aligned with EBU R.143 guidelines strengthen system protection.

Software Version 12.0 further advances performance by enabling native support for the Home mc² DSP App, which runs on standard CPU hardware using cloud-based technologies. Additionally, this update increases the mc²36 MkII’s processing capacity from 256 to 384 channels at no additional cost, offering users even greater flexibility and power.

These software updates ensure that Lawo users benefit from cutting-edge technology with optimized workflows, enhanced security, and future-proofed processing capabilities.

