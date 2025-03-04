Pixel Power demonstrates “deploy anywhere” software solutions at NAB 2025

Pixel Power, a Rohde & Schwarz company, will be reintroducing its 30-year plus expertise in graphics, automation and workflows with its media processing and workflow orchestration platforms Gallium and StreamMaster, as well as demonstrating its latest offering – Prismon, the multiviewer and monitoring platform.

Legacy broadcasters, new streaming services and FAST channels share the same goals: building audiences through strong branding; delivering quality channels with precision and flexibility and leveraging technology to create streamlined workflows and operational efficiency. Pixel Power brings decades of proven success in software-defined products, backed by strong support channels and personnel immersed in the media industry.

Prismon is the innovative and versatile software-defined solution for multiviewing and monitoring audio, video and ancillary data. It has been designed to support current and legacy media formats and transport standards, from traditional SDI to the latest IP-based broadcast and OTT/streaming environments. In addition, Prismon can be seamlessly updated via software keys as technology evolves and operates on COTS hardware and the Linux OS for maximum flexibility.

StreamMaster is a video processing engine which delivers real-time results at all broadcast resolutions, from Pixel Power’s signature graphics to complex, multi-channel, multi-layer playout. Gallium provides the workflow layer, automating processes from channel management to versioning trailers and promos, ensuring the highest quality with minimum operator involvement, keeping costs down while keeping staff enthused with creative work.

James Gilbert, Senior Vice-President of Sales and Marketing at Pixel Power said, “Pixel Power is now the only sales and support destination for Prismon. It is without question one of the most flexible and scalable multiviewer and monitoring solutions in the market, with a software-defined architecture and ‘deploy anywhere’ capability. We’re demonstrating Prismon during NAB and showing how it, alongside our comprehensive range of playout solutions, can simplify and automate workflows, as well as dramatically improving efficiency. Throughout NAB, Pixel Power will be answering the question all customers ask: ‘Will this enable me work faster and more efficiently, and will it help me to earn solid revenues?’”

Pixel Power has also recently welcomed Los Angeles based Brad Rochon as Senior Business Development Manager as part of an ongoing US expansion. He commented, “This is an exciting time to join Pixel Power! It is a solid company with a great reputation for innovation, reliability and customer service. The industry is demanding ever-more agile, intuitive and efficient solutions, and Prismon, StreamMaster and Gallium are high-performance platforms from a company that only works in media and understands what the media industry really needs.”