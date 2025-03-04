Powering innovation: Great British media tech at NAB Show 2025

The exhibitors on the two Great Britain and Northern Ireland Pavilions at NAB Show 2025 in South Lower SL6204 and West Halls W2522, Las Vegas Convention Center, cover the complete spectrum of modern media technology. The 26 participating companies, from start-ups to blue-chip enterprises, each bring fresh ideas and dynamic products to the world market.

For more than 20 years the pavilions at NAB have been managed by specialist facilitator Tradefair. They provide comprehensive infrastructure and services for pavilion exhibitors, creating an environment for sales success and allowing them to focus on showcasing their products and services to the vast audience that NAB attracts.

“This is perhaps the best range of technologies and products we have ever brought to an NAB,” said Mark Birchall, managing director of Tradefair, organizers of the Great Britain and Northern Ireland pavilions. “Our part of the deal is to take on all the infrastructure and services administration, so our partners can arrive with their demonstrations, confident they will showcase their skills in a bright, busy, engaging environment. NAB is always exciting, and given the pace of change in the media industry, this is set to be a great year.”

Ad Signal (W2525) aims to save media businesses cost and carbon footprint by tracking all the content through an organization, removing duplicates and optimizing quality. Aqua Broadcast (W2520) uses innovative design and advanced engineering in its Cobalt FM transmitters and audio processors. Blue Lucy (SL6106) brings fresh thinking and proven software to media management and workflow orchestration. Broadcast Radio (W2526) offers turnkey services for professional broadcasters, including software, installation, training and managed services.

Cerberus Tech (W2425) are experts in cloud video encoding, processing and transport, through a mix of software, self-serve platforms, managed services and white label solutions. Christy Media (SL6207) provides specialist recruitment and executive search for the broadcast and media industry. Coralbay.tv (W2524) draws on the experience and knowledge of some of the most distinguished names in playout automation to deliver cloud-native, microservices-based playout automation systems.

Disk Archive Corporation (SL6105) provides high availability, high security archives and content libraries as large as 100 petabytes, tailored for the needs of broadcast and media. Emotion Systems (W2416) develops innovative file-based audio automation tools to streamline workflows and maintain high quality results. GB Labs (SL5705) is a leader in intelligent scalable shared storage to power and protect creative workflows, using advanced technology to speed media flows. Grabyo (W2319) is a powerful, cloud-native live video production platform, with embedded AI event detection for live clipping and sports highlights.

Hitomi Broadcast (SL5405) is the global leader in precision measurement of circuit latency and lip-sync, speeding remote set-up and avoiding distracting errors without guesswork. Imagen from Reuters (W3114/W3015) is a trusted AI-driven platform to harness the power of the content of sports brands, media companies and enterprises with vast libraries. Imaginario AI (SL6308), backed by Comcast and Nvidia Inception, offers a multimodal video productivity engine that automates indexing, curation, and transformation, streamlining marketing and post-production workflows. InSync Technology (W2421) designs, develops and delivers products that ensure video content looks its best in any workflow, anywhere in the world.

Open Broadcast Systems (W2427) is revolutionizing the provision of advanced broadcast technology, moving the industry towards a flexible, cost efficient, software-driven future. QScan (SL6405) brings everything you need to automate media quality control, with unparalleled clarity and interactivity. RT Software (SL5506) is a leading provider of innovative broadcast graphics solutions for news, sports, entertainment and channel branding. Salsa Sound (SL5406) develops automated audio production tools based on artificial intelligence, maximizing efficiency while producing great-sounding live sport.

SipRadius (W2420) specializes in versatile, end-to-end encoding, transport, delivery and visualization platforms, widely used in high quality, low latency IP remote production and delivery. Speechmatics (W2317) brings the most inclusive and accurate speech recognition platform ever created, accurately understanding human speech regardless of age, gender, accent or dialect. Starfish Technologies (W2523) is a world leader in transport stream splicing and processing, advertising insertion and localization, and video description technology. TMD (SL5505) develops asset and workflow management solutions, empowering users to streamline processes and enhance organizational efficiency.

Trint (SL6005) was founded by an Emmy Award winning war reporter, who used his experience to bring AI-assisted tools into the newsroom, to quickly craft narratives from transcribed audio and video. Vida (W2418) is building a vision for the future of media management, built on decades of expertise, innovation and passion. Yospace (W2325) is the foremost provider of server-side ad insertion in the world today, with more than 2000 live channels and stitching over 3.5 billion commercial spots each month.