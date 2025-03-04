Tascam debuts its free Audio File Manager software

Tascam is pleased to announce its new Tascam Audio File Manager software — a free application designed to aid both field and multitrack recordists as they strive to obtain the highest quality results from their recording efforts. The new software enables users to speedily confirm the content of recorded material while helping to organize their recordings and aid in the process of making a smooth transition to the next step in their projects. At its core, Tascam’s new Tascam Audio File Manager is a file browser that displays the waveform of every file in a selected library, plus a rich set of additional features.

With the system’s waveform display, users can quickly zoom in and out to take a close look at the waveforms. This visual confirmation can be very beneficial. As an example, the waveform display capability enables one to tell at a quick glance if there is any peaking or popping in the captured audio — sonic imperfections that users typically want to eliminate.

Basic editing functions available in the software include Copy, Cut, and Paste, essential tools that aid one in fine tuning any recorded passage. The application also includes Mute and Normalize functions that further help one optimize their recordings.

After making such modifications to the audio, it commonly becomes necessary to rename the edited recordings. Recordists in the field can capture hundreds of audio files in a single day, making the typical organizational process a lengthy one. The Tascam Audio File Manager enables one to easily Rename or Add a prefix to multiple files at once, saving time and energy. This is useful for naming the individual files captured during entire sessions if this step wasn’t done at the time of recording (i.e., Location_TakeNumber_Date.wav).

Once the various audio files are satisfactorily named and identified, moving the material to make it accessible to others is another important capability. Here too, the Tascam Audio File Manager excels with its support for network drive or cloud services such as AWS storage or Dropbox. The software makes it easy to load files to such network/cloud services for sharing with other team members.

In addition to its wealth of editing functions, the new Tascam Audio File Manager supports multi-channel playback of Tascam formatted audio files with its integrated mixer. The software supports standard mono .wav files as well as poly .wav files such as those commonly found on SD, SDHC, and SDXC cards. Poly .wav files are multitrack recording sessions that are packaged in a single file. Once put into a DAW, these files expand and enable the user to edit individual tracks as opposed to just the stereo mix of a traditional .wav file. The software supports sampling frequencies ranging from 44.1kHz – 192kHz. Supported bit depth includes 16-, 24-, and 32-bit float as well as 32-bit integer. Files from both Windows OS and macOS are supported.

In addition to its comprehensive feature set, the new Tascam Audio File Manager provides broad support for a wide range of commonly encountered audio file formats — ensuring that most any project can be fine-tuned using the software. Supported formats include WAV, MP3, AIFF, AIFC, SD2, Mp2, MPEG-4, and M4a.

Sean Daily, Tascam Product Specialist, commented on the new Tascam Audio File Manager package, “There’s nothing really quite like this software available on the market. You’ll commonly find programs like Tascam Audio File Manager for video production, but not the audio side of things. That’s where we’ve stepped in; audio editors and engineers deserve a solution such as this.”

Advertisement