Playlist: How U.S. networks kicked off coverage of Trump’s address to Congress
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Donald Trump addressed Congress March 4, 2025, in a speech that shares many similarities to a State of the Union, including with how the networks cover it, but was not technically that type of address.
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.