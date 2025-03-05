Magewell expands all-in-one production family with new Director One

Magewell’s Director Mini solution was joined by a new big brother as the company unveiled the second model in its all-in-one production system portfolio. The new Director One builds on the powerful feature set and flexibility of Director Mini with a larger, brighter touchscreen; integrated 4G cellular modem; and direct HDMI output.

Magewell will highlight Director One in booth N1971 at the upcoming 2025 NAB Show, taking place April 6 to 9 in Las Vegas.

Like Director Mini, the new Director One is a comprehensive production and streaming solution that combines multi-input switching, graphics, streaming, recording and monitoring in one compact device. Director One offers all proven benefits of its older but smaller sibling including exceptional AV and IP input flexibility; sophisticated production tools; extensive output capabilities; and a wide range of control choices including the integrated touchscreen, the Director Utility mobile app, a browser-based web interface, and optional third-party controllers.

Director One features a 7” AMOLED touchscreen, over 25% larger than Director Mini’s interface. Director One’s screen delivers 800-nit brightness and a 100,000:1 contrast ratio, enhancing visibility in environments such as bright sunlight.

While Director Mini supports third-party USB cellular modems for internet connectivity, Director One offers an integrated 4G modem (SIM card not included). Both models also support wired Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity — with dedicated 4G and Wi-Fi antennas on Director One.

Director One shares the same rich input capabilities as Director Mini, including two HDMI inputs, two USB AV inputs, HTML web pages, file-based media assets, three mobile cameras and three simultaneous live IP sources including SRT streams, RTMP streams, RTSP streams, NDI High Bandwidth and NDI HX. On the output side of the equation, both models support NDI HX, SRT and RTMP streams as well as a USB-C interface that is configurable for UVC output. Director Mini’s USB-C interface can alternatively be connected to a DisplayPort monitor (including HDMI monitors with an optional adapter), while Director One adds a dedicated HDMI output. Both solutions can also record productions to an SD card or built-in storage.

All of Director Mini’s vast production toolset is available in Director One, including rich graphics capabilities, telestration, instant replay, built-in scoreboard functionality, HTML graphics overlays, chroma keying, PTZ camera control and much more.

Magewell has earned praise from customers not only for Director Mini’s vast features, but also for the company’s outstanding responsiveness to user feedback and requests. The version 3.0 upgrade last Fall brought more than 50 enhancements — with an emphasis on user-suggested refinements — and another extensive update is currently in beta testing. Magewell promises to continue the same customer-centric dedication with Director One.

“We are excited to expand the Director product family with the new Director One,” said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. “Director One combines all of the benefits and features that users love about Director Mini with a larger, more vibrant screen and integrated features like 4G cellular connectivity that are optional on the smaller model. We look forward to continuing to delight our customers as we evolve the Director series based on our vision and users’ feedback.”

