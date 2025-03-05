Nxtedition to show the future of production at NAB with AI agents and commands

Nxtedition will showcase its unified platform featuring award-winning XR studio control and the new advanced AI agents and AI commands at NAB 2025 (booth SL13413, Las Vegas Convention Center, 6-9 April). Dedicated to creating story-based production environments, Nxtedition’s microservices architecture delivers comprehensive core production capabilities, offering seamless integration with specialist tools.

For the first time at NAB, visitors to the booth can try an XR headset and take control of Nxtedition’s award-winning fully automated XR mixed reality studio gallery, showcasing a groundbreaking approach to live production. With Nxtedition’s integrated software environment, the operator and studio can be located anywhere, expanding the possibilities of remote production.

Broadcasters, and particularly news channels, are finding ways to boost capabilities while using AI ethically and cost effectively. The Nxtedition philosophy is to leverage open source AI services to provide tight integration with leading AI applications like OpenAI Whisper and Meta’s open-source Llama 3 large language model without any additional fees for processing. This enables semantic natural language search to make searches more intuitive and productive, for example.

By integrating multiple open-source AI models, Nxtedition has created AI agents that are capable of running tasks in the background. These AI Agents can automatically generate content titles and descriptions for social media posts derived from news stories or video transcriptions. Editors can use them to suggest new angles on a story based on current scripts, automatically fact check incoming material and even adapt the stories for different audiences. This multi-AI capability runs within the Nxtedition software environment, meaning no additional hardware is required, and no cloud or third-party AI service costs are incurred, so the agents can run on every piece of content free from financial constraints.

“Today’s expectations are centered around more live content, more news, and more engaging presentations,” said Adam Leah, creative director at Nxtedition. “Broadcasters are exploring ways to enhance their workflows with AI while keeping costs manageable. Nxtedition takes an open-source approach by seamlessly running multiple advanced open source AI models directly on its ecosystem — without adding additional processing fees.”

Nxtedition is a comprehensive production platform, capable of resolutions up to 4k and HDR. It incorporates all the functionality needed for a busy newsroom, including fast turnaround editing, which is supplemented by seamless integration with DaVinci Resolve and API access to other editing platforms. The open API philosophy allows simple integration with other specialist software recently integrated — MapCreator for dynamic HTML maps, or the Melodie production music library service, putting additional creative power directly in the hands of journalists.

“We develop pioneering technology, but our primary goal is to ensure our customers can tell their stories without the technology getting in the way,” Nxtedition’s Leah concluded. “We look forward to showing NAB visitors how our platform adapts to their ways of working, including new concepts — like AI agents and XR control — that they will never have seen before, but will inspire new ideas and drive meaningful change.”

