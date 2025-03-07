CNBC International names VP of brand and marketing

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNBC has appointed Shannon Most as vice president of brand and marketing for its international arm.

Reporting to CNBC International President Deep Bagchee, Most will oversee the marketing strategy and brand development across Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. Based in London, Most will join Bagchee’s senior leadership team. She is expected to start in April 2025.

An experienced marketer, Most brings over 15 years of expertise to the role. He has previously held roles at Warner Bros. Discovery, The Walt Disney Company, and NBCUniversal where he spent over six years between 2013 and 2019. During his time at NBCUniversal, Most held senior marketing roles in Australia and the U.K. where he oversaw marketing efforts for international networks and trade marketing. Most holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications and Broadcast Journalism,and an MBA from the Australian Graduate School of Management. Before starting his career in marketing, Most worked as a TV and radio journalist and presenter in Australia.

“I’m delighted to welcome Shannon to CNBC. With decades of experience in international marketing and comprehensive knowledge of brand strategy, Shannon will play a key role in further solidifying CNBC’s position as the global leader in business news. Beyond Shannon’s strategic expertise, he is also a passionate mentor and leader and will be an invaluable addition to the senior leadership team.” said Bagchee in a statement.

“Starting out my career as a journalist, I’ve always been passionate about news and its important role in our world,” Most added. “At a time when connecting with audiences is more important than ever, I’m thrilled to work alongside the dynamic team at CNBC and contribute to delivering essential news and insights to new and existing audiences around the world.”