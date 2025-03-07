NAB Show 2025 features unique mix of M&E industry voices
The 2025 NAB Show, set for April 5-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will bring together top industry executives, creators and innovators to discuss key trends in broadcasting, streaming, sports media, artificial intelligence and more.
The event will feature a range of high-profile speakers, including sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, WWE President Nick Khan, filmmaker Gotham Chopra and screenwriter David Goyer.
Smith, host of ESPN’s “First Take” and “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” will open the conference’s Welcome Session on April 7 in a discussion with media consultant Mike McVay. Their conversation will explore Smith’s career and insights into sports broadcasting and content creation.
Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will discuss the company’s business strategy and content innovation as part of the new Business of Entertainment track, produced in partnership with The Ankler.
Chopra, an award-winning filmmaker and co-founder of Religion of Sports, will kick off the Sports Summit on April 6 with a keynote address titled PEAK HUMAN: Unleashing the Champion Within, focusing on the cultural impact of sports storytelling.
Other speakers include Jason McCourty, a Super Bowl-winning NFL veteran turned sports broadcaster; Jeff Groth, editor of Joker and The Hangover Part III; and Goyer, known for his work on Blade, Foundation and The Dark Knight trilogy. Goyer will discuss his new project Emergence and the role of AI in filmmaking.
“The NAB Show is where industry-defining conversations happen, and this year’s lineup of thought leaders represents the best in business, innovation and creativity,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director of NAB Global Connections and Events.
The NAB Show continues to serve as a key gathering for media and entertainment professionals, offering a platform for networking, collaboration and discussion on the future of content creation and distribution.
Speakers at the 2025 NAB Show include:
Hollywood/Film/Cinema
- Fenton Bailey, director, producer & co-founder, World of Wonder
- Randy Barbato, producer & co-founder, World of Wonder
- Alice Brooks, cinematographer, ASC, Wicked
- David Goyer, writer/producer, Blade/Foundation/The Dark Knight
- Jeff Groth, ACE, editor, Joker
- Jenny McShane, producer, Only Murders in the Building; actress, Shark Attack, Wayne’s World II
- Myron Kerstein, editor, ACE, Wicked
- Roberto Schaefer, cinematographer, ASC, AIC, Finding Neverland/The Kite Runner
- Gotham Chopra, founder, Religion of Sports
Media/Personalities
- Bobby Carter, host & series producer, Tiny Desk Concerts, NPR
- Jasmine Enberg, VP, principal analyst at EMARKETER
- Paul “Triple H” Levesque, chief content officer, WWE
- Stephen A. Smith, host, ESPN
Sports
- Joaquin Duro, EVP, Sports, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises
- Steven “Claw” Jalicy, senior director, streaming & broadcast distribution, ESL FACEIT GROUP
- Nick Khan, president, WWE
- Brian Lawlor, president, Scripps Sports
- Jason McCourty, athlete/host, NFL Network
- Tracy Perlman, SVP player operations, NFL
Broadcast
- Rob Babin, executive vice president, Radio at Cox Media Group
- Felipe Chavez, COO, Bustos Media
- Buzz Knight, founder at Buzz Knight Media
- Julie Koehn, president & owner, Lenawee Broadcasting Company
- Pat LaPlatney, president & co-CEO, Gray Television
- Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting
- Will Payne, owner, Payne Media Grou
- Marian Pittman, President of Content, Cox Media Group
- Chris Regina, Chief Content Officer, TCL North America
- Bruno Seros Ulloa, co-founder, president & COO, LatiNation Media
- Mayur Srinivasan, SVP, digital video platform, FOX
- Rob Weisbord, COO & president of local media, Sinclair
- Monica Williams, SVP, digital products & operations, Content Distribution Group, NBCUniversal
Business/Technology
- Andy Beach, technology strategist/AI advisor, Flikforge
- Sarah Foss, CTO, Audacy
- Matthew Henick, SVP, ventura TV operating system, The Trade Desk
- Louis Hernandez Jr., chairman &CEO, Black Dragon Capital
- Tony Marlow, CMO, LG Ads
- Kevin Mayer, co-founder and co-CEO, Candle Media
- Takashi Larry Nakano, senior director, business development & content acquisitions, Samsung
- Dan Neely, co-founder & CEO, Vermillio
- William Shelton, retired commander, Air Force Space Command
- Tom Staggs, co-founder and co-CEO, Candle Media
Creator Economy
- Sean Atkins, CEO, Dhar Mann Studios
- Cassandra Bankson, CEO, CBLLC
- Tinashe Chaponda, CEO, Sosani
- Tyler Chou, founder & CEO, Creators Attorney
- Dhar Mann, founder, Dhar Mann Studios
- Brit Starr, chief marketing officer, CreatorIQ
- Thai Randolph, board member & interim CEO, Rock The Bells
- Rene Ritchie, creator liaison, YouTube
