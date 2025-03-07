NAB Show 2025 features unique mix of M&E industry voices

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The 2025 NAB Show, set for April 5-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will bring together top industry executives, creators and innovators to discuss key trends in broadcasting, streaming, sports media, artificial intelligence and more.

The event will feature a range of high-profile speakers, including sports commentator Stephen A. Smith, WWE President Nick Khan, filmmaker Gotham Chopra and screenwriter David Goyer.

Smith, host of ESPN’s “First Take” and “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” will open the conference’s Welcome Session on April 7 in a discussion with media consultant Mike McVay. Their conversation will explore Smith’s career and insights into sports broadcasting and content creation.

Khan and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque will discuss the company’s business strategy and content innovation as part of the new Business of Entertainment track, produced in partnership with The Ankler.

Chopra, an award-winning filmmaker and co-founder of Religion of Sports, will kick off the Sports Summit on April 6 with a keynote address titled PEAK HUMAN: Unleashing the Champion Within, focusing on the cultural impact of sports storytelling.

Other speakers include Jason McCourty, a Super Bowl-winning NFL veteran turned sports broadcaster; Jeff Groth, editor of Joker and The Hangover Part III; and Goyer, known for his work on Blade, Foundation and The Dark Knight trilogy. Goyer will discuss his new project Emergence and the role of AI in filmmaking.

“The NAB Show is where industry-defining conversations happen, and this year’s lineup of thought leaders represents the best in business, innovation and creativity,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director of NAB Global Connections and Events.

The NAB Show continues to serve as a key gathering for media and entertainment professionals, offering a platform for networking, collaboration and discussion on the future of content creation and distribution.

Speakers at the 2025 NAB Show include:

Hollywood/Film/Cinema

Fenton Bailey, director, producer & co-founder, World of Wonder

Randy Barbato, producer & co-founder, World of Wonder

Alice Brooks, cinematographer, ASC, Wicked

David Goyer, writer/producer, Blade/Foundation/The Dark Knight

Jeff Groth, ACE, editor, Joker

Jenny McShane, producer, Only Murders in the Building; actress, Shark Attack, Wayne’s World II

Myron Kerstein, editor, ACE, Wicked

Roberto Schaefer, cinematographer, ASC, AIC, Finding Neverland/The Kite Runner

Gotham Chopra, founder, Religion of Sports

Media/Personalities

Bobby Carter, host & series producer, Tiny Desk Concerts, NPR

Jasmine Enberg, VP, principal analyst at EMARKETER

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, chief content officer, WWE

Stephen A. Smith, host, ESPN

Sports

Joaquin Duro, EVP, Sports, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

Steven “Claw” Jalicy, senior director, streaming & broadcast distribution, ESL FACEIT GROUP

Nick Khan, president, WWE

Brian Lawlor, president, Scripps Sports

Jason McCourty, athlete/host, NFL Network

Tracy Perlman, SVP player operations, NFL

Broadcast

Rob Babin, executive vice president, Radio at Cox Media Group

Felipe Chavez, COO, Bustos Media

Buzz Knight, founder at Buzz Knight Media

Julie Koehn, president & owner, Lenawee Broadcasting Company

Pat LaPlatney, president & co-CEO, Gray Television

Mike McVay, president, McVay Media Consulting

Will Payne, owner, Payne Media Grou

Marian Pittman, President of Content, Cox Media Group

Chris Regina, Chief Content Officer, TCL North America

Bruno Seros Ulloa, co-founder, president & COO, LatiNation Media

Mayur Srinivasan, SVP, digital video platform, FOX

Rob Weisbord, COO & president of local media, Sinclair

Monica Williams, SVP, digital products & operations, Content Distribution Group, NBCUniversal

Business/Technology

Andy Beach, technology strategist/AI advisor, Flikforge

Sarah Foss, CTO, Audacy

Matthew Henick, SVP, ventura TV operating system, The Trade Desk

Louis Hernandez Jr., chairman &CEO, Black Dragon Capital

Tony Marlow, CMO, LG Ads

Kevin Mayer, co-founder and co-CEO, Candle Media

Takashi Larry Nakano, senior director, business development & content acquisitions, Samsung

Dan Neely, co-founder & CEO, Vermillio

William Shelton, retired commander, Air Force Space Command

Tom Staggs, co-founder and co-CEO, Candle Media

Creator Economy

Sean Atkins, CEO, Dhar Mann Studios

Cassandra Bankson, CEO, CBLLC

Tinashe Chaponda, CEO, Sosani

Tyler Chou, founder & CEO, Creators Attorney

Dhar Mann, founder, Dhar Mann Studios

Brit Starr, chief marketing officer, CreatorIQ

Thai Randolph, board member & interim CEO, Rock The Bells

Rene Ritchie, creator liaison, YouTube