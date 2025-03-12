MSNBC finalizes all but one new co-hosts for ‘The Weekend’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC has announced all but one new co-hosts as it continues to cast and recast “The Weekend.”

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell has signed on to co-host the evening version of the roundtable-style show alongside existing MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin. A third co-host, which has not been announced, will join the pair on the evening edition.

Meanwhile, on the morning edition of the program, current MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart will co-host. Joining him will be Eugene Daniels, who the network hired as senior Washington correspondent, and fellow new-hire Jackie Alemany, who was named Washington correspondent. Daniels previously worked for Politico and is also the current president of the White House Correspondents Association. Alemany comes from the The Washington Post.

Filling “The Weekend” chairs became necessary after newly-appointed MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler announced that the show’s current co-hosts, Symone Sanders-Townsend, Michael Steele and Alicia Menendez, will slide over to weekdays at 7 p.m. eastern.

This came after a broader reshaping of the network’s lineup that saw “Alex Wagner Tonight” and “The ReidOut” canceled. At the same time, the network announced plans to not only continue “The Weekend” franchise but add an evening edition.

Daniels and Alemany’s new dual roles as correspondents and co-hosts of “The Weekend” are some of the earliest hires dedicated to MSNBC, which is preparing to separate from NBCUniversal News Group later in 2025 as part of the so-called “SpinCo” spin-off. As part of that, MSNBC announced plans to create its own newsgathering operation, which will be based somewhere in Manhattan. It will also create a separate Washington, D.C., bureau in the same building as NBC News‘ offices and studios in the capital.