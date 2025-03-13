Bundles on the rise with average consumer managing over 5 subscriptions

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The way Americans pay for subscriptions is undergoing a shift. More than two-thirds of U.S. subscribers now access at least one of their services through a bundled package rather than a direct subscription, according to Bango’s newly released “Subscriptions Assemble” report.

The study surveyed 5,000 U.S. consumers and highlighted a growing preference for subscription bundles, with 62% of respondents stating they would rather sign up for multiple services as part of a package than subscribe individually.

Cost savings and convenience largely drive the move, as 44% of subscribers reported getting a service for free as part of a bundle — rising to 55% among those aged 18-24.

Bundling becomes the norm for streaming

The report notes that the average U.S. subscriber pays for 5.4 subscriptions, two of which are obtained through indirect channels such as telecom providers, retailers or payment platforms.

Among those using indirect subscriptions, 55% access them through their cell phone provider, while 34% subscribe through a retailer such as Amazon or Walmart.

With consumers seeking greater control over their services, demand for an all-in-one subscription management platform is increasing.

Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents said they want a single app to track and manage their subscriptions, a trend that has fueled the rise of platforms like Verizon +play, which consolidates multiple services into one interface.

AI subscriptions join the mix

While streaming video remains the most popular type of subscription, with 75% of respondents paying for at least one service, newer categories are emerging.

Retail subscriptions rank second at 62%, followed by music (43%) and gaming (22%). Additionally, nearly 1 in 10 subscribers (9%) now pay for an artificial intelligence-based service, such as ChatGPT.

Younger consumers are leading the shift toward AI and social media subscriptions. Among 18- to 25-year-olds, 18% subscribe to an AI service, while nearly one-quarter (23%) pay for a social media platform, compared to 14% of subscribers overall.

Super bundling and the future of subscriptions

Subscription fatigue remains a challenge, with 41% of consumers expressing frustration over the difficulty of managing multiple subscriptions. Super bundling—offering a centralized hub where users can select, pay for and manage various subscriptions—is increasingly seen as a solution.

Paul Larbey, CEO of Bango, noted that subscription providers are moving beyond competition to collaboration. “The way Americans pay for, use, and manage subscriptions is undergoing an unprecedented shift,” Larbey said. “For the first time, we’re seeing the emergence of a ‘bundle economy,’ where platforms are not competing in isolation but working together to offer more value to subscribers.”