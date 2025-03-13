Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WOFL, the Fox-owned station in Orlando, Florida, has released a compilation of footage from some of its external cameras that show the moments before and after a tornado barreled through the area.

WOFL, which is known on air as Fox 35, has studios in Lake Mary along Interstate 4 north of downtown Orlando.

A confirmed twister touched down near the station March 10, 2025, while the station was live on the air providing extended coverage of the severe weather. At one point one of the station’s forecaster, Brooks Garner, advised staffers inside the building to shelter under their desks.

Based on the footage, it appears the station suffered damage to one of its satellite dishes, a freestanding digital thermometer as well as loose foliage and other debris flying through the air and landing in various places on or near the property.

At times the cameras’ picture becomes obscured by water.