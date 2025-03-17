Dalet welcomes you to NAB Show 2025

The Dalet NAB 2025 showcase will feature its market-leading enterprisenews, media management and supply chain solutions designed for faster deployment and accelerated ROI — delivering measurable value in weeks, not years. As industry demands evolve, Dalet is leading the charge in realigning business practices with modern needs, offering solutions that prioritize speed, agility, and customer-first innovation.

NAB attendees can find Dalet in the West Hall at booth W1717.

Driving Industry Conversations: Executive Briefings & Thought Leadership

Beyond the technology showcase that addresses enterprise workflows for News, Media, and Sport verticals, Dalet will drive urgent discussions around reshaping business models and the critical need for Time-to-Value solutions at key events like the Devoncroft Summit and the annual Dalet Executive Breakfast.

Devoncroft NAB 2025 Summit – Dalet on CEO Panel

Dalet CEO Santiago Solanas will join industry leaders on stage at the Devoncroft “State of the Industry” Summit on Saturday, April 5, 2025, to explore the path forward for media organizations.

Rebasing the Industry – Dalet Executive Briefing

The annual Dalet Executive Breakfast will take place on Monday, April 7, 2025, at the Wynn Hotel. Featuring guest speaker Josh Stinehour from Devoncroft, the session will offer fresh insights into modernizing industry practices for long-term success. Register your interest in attending here.

Customer-First Innovation: The Dalet NAB 2025 Solutions Showcase

NAB attendees are invited to book a meeting with Dalet leadership, account managers and customer success to discuss how Dalet’s fundamental shift in deployment methodologies and enhanced underlying technologies significantly enhance the customer and user experience and business outcomes from first engagement to onboarding, proactive support and beyond.

Key Innovations in the Dalet Solutions Showcase:

Optimized Media Production and Supply Chain: Media workflow solutions today need to generate revenue or save money, and they need to do it quickly. The latest developments of packaged workflows for Dalet Flex are focused on providing a fully customizable solution designed to meet the high demand of top-tier organizations from day one. New AI integrations with DeepVA, semantic search, and a full migration to Kubernetes promise a better user experience with even more elastic, resilient performance on premise, hybrid or in the cloud.

Next-Generation Story-Centric News Operation: Dalet story-centric news operation means content is no longer locked to a specific distribution channel. It can be easily accessed and packaged for digital and linear via a web browser or the new Dalet Pyramid Mobile App. Integrated tools for news story planning, editing, rundown management, and distribution streamline the entire operation. Dalet Pyramid Rundown, the latest release from the Pyramid family, enables news operations to access planning from the rundown and access the rundown from planning.

Enhancing Operational Efficiency: Key Updates

Browser-based Audio Editing: One size does not fit all, especially when seeking operation efficiency. This is why the latest updates to Dalet Cut brings a new dedicated user experience for audio-only editing. Whether it’s for radio, podcast, or any other audio format, editors have the accessibility and intuitive experience of a browser-based editor, tailored for their specific needs.

Scalable Ingest Management: Live ingest today is more variable than ever in volume, format, and workflows. Dalet Brio and Dalet InStream continue to expand functionality and support for additional formats and workflows to provide a cost-effective and innovative ingest solution for your operation. Managing this increased variability in a centralized manner is crucial to an efficient operation. Dalet will be previewing its latest web-based ingest manager, Dalet Ingest Portal, which will provide modern, intuitive scheduling for Dalet products as well as 3rd party solutions.

Advanced Media Processing & Transcoding: With the increase of both sources and destinations for your content comes more formats, codecs and standards that you need to convert to. Transcoding today needs to not only be done at the highest quality but also efficiently. Dalet AmberFin’s latest updates bring both technology and pricing model updates with best-in-market pay-per-use pricing that can be combined with your other Dalet solutions or utilized as standalone. Recent updates bring new HDR10+ support as well new codecs such as HTJ2K, all of which is available on-premise, in the cloud, or hybrid to best match your operational needs.