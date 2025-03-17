New Marshall PTZ cameras and switcher now shipping, just in time for NAB Show 2025

Marshall Electronics announces its CV612, CV620 and CV630 PTZ Cameras, as well as its VMV-402-3GSH Switcher are all now shipping. These new products and several of Marshall’s other PTZ and POV cameras will be on display throughout NAB Show 2025 (Booth N2649).

“We are excited to announce that our new and innovative PTZ cameras and switcher are now in stock and shipping,” says Robert Ramos, West Coast Regional Sales Manager, Marshall Electronics. “Also, on display at our booth will be our wide range of PTZ and POV cameras, which are great for high-end broadcast and sports, as well as houses of worship and educational purposes.”

The Marshall CV612 features the ability to automatically track, follow and frame presenters using AI facial learning for accurate and smooth self-adjusting maneuvers. With advanced AI tracking, the PTZ camera “learns” who is the prime subject and won’t “lose” the presenter when other persons or objects enter the shot. Equipped with 12X optical and a 15X digital zoom, the CV612 offers a 4.1mm-49.2mm (6.6-70.3 degrees) field of view. It is built around a professional-grade 2-Megapixel 1/2.8-inch, high-quality HD CMOS sensor, which provides format resolutions from 1920×1080, 1280×720 down to 640×480, making this the ideal solution for interviews, web production and live presentations. The CV612 is also now Dante Ready™ and users can activate AV-H video and audio. The camera has a flexible interface with simultaneous 3GSDI, HDMI, RTSP streaming and USB 3.0 Type C outputs for ease of connection for various applications.

The CV620 has 3G-SDI, HDMI, USB 3.0 and IP outputs and 20x zoom. This camera is the perfect fit for a range of mid-sized rooms, including corporate communications and teleconferencing, as well as traditional broadcast applications. The CV620 has a 57-degree field of view and supports up to 1080p/60. The camera also features a high-quality Sony sensor to fit varying aesthetics and Mic and Line-in audio options as well as a range of IP protocols, including RTSP, RTMP, RTMPS, SRT and MPEG-TS. The CV620 features a panning angle of 170 degrees, tilt rotation of -90-+90 degrees, and variable pan and tilt and preset speeds.

The Marshall CV630 features 25X UHD (HEVC) IP capabilities, making it ideal for live broadcast, newscast, reality TV, concerts, corporate, government, courtroom, house of worship and education applications. At its core, the CV630 is equipped with an 8-megapixel 1/2.5″ sensor capturing up to Ultra-HD 3840x2160p video, with support for HD 1920x1080p, 1280x720p and 1920x1080i. The camera is also equipped with synchronous pan, tilt and zoom motors for smooth and silent camera movements during operation. A 25X optical zoom block provides flexibility from 4.6mm to 120.5mm, with a nearly 68-degree angle-of-view at its widest. Multiple simultaneous video streams are available over HDMI, 3G-SDI and triple-stream IP (H.265/H.264) with stereo audio input embeddable on all available outputs.

The VMV-402-3GSH Switcher is a four-input, auto-scaling, seamless switch that is designed to become a reliable part of any infrastructure. The switcher can be used in remote news vehicles, edit rooms, AV boardrooms, lecture halls and even as an input expander for existing production switches. Simple command structure allows easy integration with Crestron and other control surfaces and automation systems via Ethernet or RS232. The switcher accepts four 3GSDI sources; inputs 1 and 2 also accept HDMI. Switching fast and glitch-free, it accepts all common input formats/frame rates and converts to a single output format. Program out is available simultaneously as SDI and HDMI. A second HDMI output provides a full-time quad-view.