IMAX to unveil breakthrough quality innovation for premium live streaming at NAB Show 2025

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) will debut its latest advancements for premium live streaming at NAB Show 2025 (booth W1401), introducing new AI-driven technologies designed to dramatically enhance the quality of live-streamed content. These innovations leverage IMAX VisionScience, the company’s proprietary AI-powered visual enhancement platform, to deliver richer visuals and significantly increase viewer engagement, regardless of viewing device or platform.

While premium on-demand content frequently features 4K HDR, many live productions remain limited to lower quality image delivery. IMAX’s award-winning VisionScience technology directly addresses this gap, providing broadcasters and streaming platforms with powerful tools to bring live content to the highest visual quality standards in real-time.

“Our latest innovations reaffirm IMAX’s commitment to elevating premium live-streamed content, delivering best-in-class visuals,” said Vikram Arumilli, SVP & GM, IMAX Streaming and Consumer Technology. “With a legacy of trust among content creators, producers, and fans worldwide, IMAX has long been synonymous with premium quality and pioneering innovation. Our latest advancements equip broadcasters with the tools to elevate quality, maximize efficiency, and engage fans at scale—all in real time.”

This development builds on technology used to deliver high-profile live events in IMAX locations around the world, including the NBA Finals in China and the Summer Games in Paris. At NAB Show 2025, IMAX will showcase how its technology enhances real-time visual clarity, brightness, and overall viewer enjoyment, whether streamed directly to consumers or distributed via cloud-based platforms.

Additionally, IMAX will participate in the NAB Sports Summit, a three-day event exploring innovation in sports, media, and technology alongside industry leaders such as AWS, NFL, and Microsoft. As live sports continue to attract massive global audiences across streaming, television, and social platforms, IMAX remains committed to pushing boundaries and redefining standards for live-streamed visual experiences.