Arkona announces smaller, smarter, simpler routing and processing solution at NAB Show 2025

With a mission of providing smaller, smarter and simpler IP core infrastructure solutions for broadcast productions of all sizes, Arkona technologies GmbH is bringing its Blade Runner product suite to NAB Show 2025 with significant upgrades including enhancements to the award-winning Easy-IP solution as well as the introduction of the new JXS16 App with the highest density of UHD JPEG-XS codecs on the market.

Easy-IP Hard-Panel Controls

Following the success of Arkona’s Easy-IP award-winning platform introduced at IBC last year, Arkona has expanded the Easy-IP offering with the addition of new hard panel control surfaces that provide users with direct control of routing and processing. These panels are available as an integrated offering with any Easy-IP solution

The Easy-IP platform was designed to provide a simple but future-proof drop-in replacement for broadcasters wanting to upgrade or expand their existing SDI infrastructure.

IP-Audio Integration with MakeProX, Behringer and other Control Surfaces

Initially introduced at NAB 2024 where it was a Best-of-Show winner, Arkona’s IP Audio (IPA) app, a dedicated audio mixer available on Blade Runner, now features native integration with MakeProX, Behringer and other control surfaces utilizing the HUI MIDI communications protocol. This integration enables seamless control of DSP and mixing functions for simplified workflows via an intuitive hardware interface.

16-channel JPEG-XS App for Blade Runner

The new JXS16 app for the Blade Runner AT300 platform expands the capabilities of the previous JPEG-XS app by doubling the amount of codecs. JXS16 delivers 16 channels of JPEG-XS encoding or decoding in a variety of configurations, including 16x Encode, 16x Decode, or 8x Encode + 8x Decode.

Support extends to UHD, 3G, and HD for a max of 16 UHD per AT300. The highest-density JPEG-XS UHD codec solution on the market, the app can scale up to 128 x UHD channels in just 3RU.

“Our goal at Arkona is to simplify the transition from traditional SDI infrastructures to future proof IP solutions,” said Erling Hedkvist, sales and business development for Arkona technologies. “These newly added offerings to our Easy-IP packages promise to make this transition seamless, cost effective and future proof and we are excited to showcase this at NAB this year.”

