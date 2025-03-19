Mediaproxy to unveil updates to LogServer, introduces Monwall Server, and more at NAB Show 2025

Mediaproxy, a global company for software-based IP compliance monitoring and multiviewing solutions, announced the launch of several products and features at NAB Show, 5-9 April in Las Vegas, on Booth W1417. These innovations are designed to reduce cost and enhance the efficiency and flexibility of broadcast operations, catering to the evolving needs of the industry.

In addition to many updates to the LogServer suite, Mediaproxy will introduce Monwall Server, a new product that extends its existing interactive multiviewing applications to provide traditional output streaming. Monwall Server allows for the generation of mosaics and output of various low-latency formats. In addition to conventional multiviewing application, this versatile solution offers customers a highly cost-effective approach to software-based multiviewing and hybrid workflows, significantly reducing the need for more cloud instances.

Also at NAB Show, a new cloud licensing feature will be introduced, empowering customers to deploy Mediaproxy systems as needed. This approach enables a pay-per-use model, ideal for customers with non-linear programming or those looking to temporarily extend their usage for special events such as live sports. This flexibility also ensures that customers have the option to easily scale their operations temporarily up or down as the need for more monitoring points arises.

In line with their commitment to supporting the latest industry standards, Mediaproxy now offers support for JPEG-XS. This enhancement allows for the seamless integration of TR-07 streams into LogServer, ensuring high-quality, low-latency video inputs for broadcast monitoring.

Mediaproxy also continues to lead the way for ATSC 3.0 broadcasts with several additions to the suite of tools. By incorporating A3SA security protocols into the core of its LogServer engine, Mediaproxy is able to provide broadcasters with a cost-effective option to monitor both encrypted to-air and off-air signals.

“We are looking forward to showing a significant number of additions at NAB this year,” says Mediaproxy CEO, Erik Otto. “With customers being under pressure to reduce operational costs, we have engineered solutions that provide significant savings without compromising reliability. We also have some other very new exciting features to show, but visitors will need to come to the booth to find out!”