SDVI to showcase platform enhancements and new technology integrations at 2025 NAB Show

At the 2025 NAB Show, SDVI will demonstrate how its Rally media supply chain management platform is giving media operations teams the ability to meet the often daunting demands for high-volume content processing and escalating deliveries. In addition to showcasing the continuous innovations added to the Rally platform over the past few months, SDVI will also highlight new technical integrations with third-party products adjacent to customers’ core media supply chains. These integrations dramatically improve operational agility and efficiency while also providing increased visibility into status and cost information for work that is being done by outsource service providers.

Highlights for SDVI at 2025 NAB Show

New Centralized Management of Metadata Forms and Lists

A recent enhancement to the Rally media supply chain platform centralized the management of metadata forms and lists, enabling metadata form changes to be performed once and propagated to each Rally Gateway that might use that form. This enhancement also enabled dynamically linked lists so that forms can access centralized metadata drop-down values that are relevant to a higher-level metadata selection (such as movies directed by a specific director). Together these enhancements help operators accelerate their logging of key metadata, ensuring better consistency and accuracy.

New Technology Integrations

Building on its already broad ecosystem of technology and application partners, SDVI will be demonstrating new functionality based on integrations with technology from Media-Anywhere for editing, Eikon Group for external job management, and Spectra Logic for on-premises storage management. These integrations further optimize the media supply chains for SDVI customers by bringing capabilities into the Rally platform that previously existed only separately, thereby increasing visibility and management of these activities.

New Operator Interfaces

In its mission to maximize media operations’ agility, efficiency, and visibility, SDVI has introduced new operator interfaces for its Rally Insight and Rally Connect products. Rally Insight is a data visualization tool for analyzing massive volumes of supply chain data. Recent updates to Rally Insight have added new visualizations and operator control to the data being presented, particularly for job costs and duration. Rally Connect is a template-driven module within Rally that automates the packaging and delivery of content to distribution partners. The latest update to Rally Connect provides a new operational user interface that tracks delivery status for both content packages and metadata updates, giving operators a fast way to see which deliveries and updates have been successful and which might need attention.

Geoff Stedman, CMO, SDVI, said: “At every NAB Show over the past several years, SDVI has featured well over 100 new Rally enhancements introduced since the previous show. It’s a reflection of our long-time commitment to continuous innovation and to agile, customer-driven development. This year will be no different. Once again, we will highlight multiple enhancements that deliver meaningful gains in productivity and content throughput. Even more exciting for us this year are the integrations that we will be demonstrating to showcase the powerful functionality delivered by our Rally Application Services partners. From editing directly on S3 storage to managing external localization orders or local on-premises storage, the capabilities enabled by our partners ensure that Rally users can leverage a full toolbox in optimizing their media workflows.”