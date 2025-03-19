Triveni Digital introduces next evolution of StreamScope MPEG analyzer at the 2025 NAB Show

Triveni Digital, a leader in ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 service delivery, data broadcasting, and quality assurance solutions announced the StreamScope MT-70, the next generation of the company’s industry-leading MPEG analyzer. Making its debut at the 2025 NAB Show, StreamScope MT-70 features an advanced web-based analyzer client application for remote access and control, eliminating dependence on Java and simplifying compliance with corporate security regimes. In addition, StreamScope MT-70 offers integrated SCTE-35 logging and Continuous Transport Stream recording to enhance MPEG transport stream troubleshooting.

“Our StreamScope product line has been trusted by broadcasters for more than 25 years, and at this year’s NAB Show we’re excited to introduce powerful enhancements to our industry-leading professional MPEG stream analyzer,” said Mark Simpson, president and CEO at Triveni Digital. “The new StreamScope MT-70 features state-of-the-art monitoring technologies to streamline operations and improve quality of service for ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 broadcasts. With the new monitoring capabilities, our customers are ready to deliver the future of broadcast TV.”

StreamScope MT-70 provides broadcasters with a full complement of next-generation monitoring and analysis tools, ensuring reliability, efficiency, and adaptability in today’s evolving media landscape. Remote video and audio viewing capabilities simplify ease of use for TV station and cable operator engineering teams. Using StreamScope MT-70, TV providers can ensure that DTV services meet all the latest performance, compliance, and quality of service standards.

With integrated SCTE-35 logging capabilities on StreamScope MT-70, CATV technicians can easily view ad splices in programs, enhancing ad insertion workflows. MT-70 seamlessly integrates with Triveni’s StreamScope enterprise management system, providing system-wide monitoring for comprehensive network oversight. Customizable web dashboards offer tailored insights for various broadcast personnel, improving operational efficiency. Running on Linux Ubuntu 24.04 with quarterly OS security updates, StreamScope MT-70 ensures long-term reliability and security. Optional features like HD-SDI input for pre-encode analysis support high-density serial port inputs, while ATSC 3.0 broadcast RF and IP input analysis enables robust monitoring of NextGen TV streams. The company also offers a StreamScope XM ATSC 3.0 analyzer option.

Triveni will showcase StreamScope MT-70 at the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 in Las Vegas, in booth W3067. More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.