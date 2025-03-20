Dream Chip to unveil AtomTwo, the world’s smallest global shutter broadcast camera at NAB Show 2025

Dream Chip Technologies, a leader in miniature and point-of-view cameras, is launching its latest innovation, the AtomTwo camera, at NAB Show 2025 (booth N1807, Las Vegas Convention Centre, 6 – 9 April). Building on the success of the widely used AtomOne series, the AtomTwo brings a new level of quality and convenience to the sports and production market.

In a self-contained package just 29mm x 29mm x 33mm, the new AtomTwo offers stunning HDR quality with a huge dynamic range. The integral 4.5mm lens provides a 90˚field of view, perfect for body-worn ref cams as well as fixed POV uses. Weighing only 55g, including lens and stereo microphone, it is also perfect for mounting on a miniature drone, giving broadcasters viewpoints which have been impossible in the past.

The AtomTwo is the smallest camera with a global shutter available on the market today. This is vital in high-value productions like sport, where a rolling shutter creates very visible distortions and disturbances. The global shutter capture in the AtomTwo delivers clean, sharp images.

The excellent colour reproduction, global shutter and wide color gamut make it simple to match to box cameras in major productions. Being able to cut freely between the AtomTwo and system cameras frees directors from creative restrictions and delivers higher production values to the viewer.

“During the development program of the AtomTwo we had experienced users come in and really put the camera through its paces,” said Dr.-Ing. Jan Peter Berns, CSO / CFO at Dream Chip. “They found they could match it to a system camera so well that it was hard for even an expert shader to tell which was which.”

The new AtomTwo camera will be demonstrated at NAB, alongside the range of Atom cameras, all of which are battle-proven with some of the most demanding and high-profile sports and concert productions. The team will be on hand to talk about the transformations that the Dream Chip approach to high performance imaging, AI-driven video processing and advanced camera technologies can bring to today’s productions.

“We go to NAB to talk creativity,” Berns said. “Our customers include the major broadcasters and production facilities around the world, and we enjoy talking with them about their ideas for new, even more engaging camera angles and insights. We can show them how our unique cameras can exceed their demands.”

See the new AtomTwo camera, and the complete Atom cameras range, in the north hall of NAB on booth N1807.

