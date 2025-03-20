Mo-Sys readies for NAB Show 2025 with VP and AR developments for film, broadcast and corporate

Mo-Sys Engineering, a leader in virtual production (VP), tracking and broadcast robotics, will be exhibiting at NAB Show demonstrating its latest innovations for film, broadcast and beyond. Alongside showcasing the new, ultra-compact and quiet L20 remote head, ideal for film and broadcast, Mo-Sys will be revealing its latest augmented reality (AR) workflows, delivering broadcast quality AR graphics for outdoor sports coverage, content creation and corporate communication.

With a twenty-five-year legacy of innovation in the film and broadcast industries, visitors to NAB Show will witness firsthand how Mo-Sys brings all of its technologies together in a truly holistic ecosystem of hardware and software. Live presentations at the booth will showcase how Mo-Sys’ VP studio solutions are transforming live internal and external corporate communications, with the immersive tools to engage and inspire.

“We’re excited to show how Mo-Sys is empowering content creators and in-house teams to enhance their productions,” said Michael Geissler, CEO of Mo-Sys Engineering. “By combining our expertise, technology and software with the capabilities of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine, we’re opening up new possibilities for innovative, immersive and engaging visualizations across corporate communication and beyond.”

Interactive installations will highlight how Mo-Sys is making real-time AR graphics accessible to content creators, enabling sports and outdoor broadcast productions to integrate high-quality AR elements seamlessly. Mo-Sys Academy will also be featured, offering hands-on training courses in virtual production, designed to help creators master AR workflows and tools. The Academy also provides unique project assistance to support students with their first ventures into broadcast AR.

Mo-Sys will provide hands-on demonstrations of its full fleet of remote heads and camera robotics at the booth, giving visitors the chance to experience their precision and versatility. Making its debut this year is the ultra-compact L20 remote head, which delivers quiet operation and speeds of up to 360°/s. For example, anyone using the L20 for high-speed sports coverage can now achieve ultra-smooth motion without compromising on responsiveness, while productions shooting in sound-critical environments, such as car interiors, can capture dynamic shots without unwanted noise.

Throughout NAB Show, Mo-Sys will host hourly live performances, presenting how its technologies collaborate to deliver broadcast-quality XR in-house for corporate communication. These live sessions will reveal how organizations can reconnect remote workforces and enhance brand identity using Mo-Sys’ integrated solutions. Mo-Sys will also present MoMentum Season Three, a program of one-off panel discussions hosted by Florian Gallier, offering valuable insights on technical innovation and creativity across film, broadcast and Virtual Production.