MwareTV showcases no-code app design with Lightning 3.0 integration at NAB Show

MwareTV, a leading cloud-based multi-tenant platform provider, is bringing its new Lightning 3.0 integration to the broadcast market for the first time at NAB Show 2025 (booth W3457, Las Vegas Convention Center, 5-9 April). Together with MwareTV’s award-winning no-code App Builder software, users can create and distribute high performance user interfaces, across all the devices they need to support, quickly and without the need for specialist expertise.

MwareTV has now incorporated Lightning 3.0, an open-source app development framework specifically designed for the television industry, and created by Metrological, a Comcast company. By collaborating closely with the core Lightning development team, MwareTV has gained valuable insights, recommendations and strategies to enhance its offerings.

Based on Javascript it uses WebGL to create high performance video streaming apps, even in processor-constrained legacy devices. The architecture of Lightning 3.0 makes it easy to port App Builder designs across multiple operating systems, maintaining consistency of experience and optimizing performance on every platform. With App Builder, users can create consistent UIs for smart TVs such as Samsung Tizen, LG WebOS, Vidaa, Titan OS and WhaleTV, games consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and Linux STBs.

“We recognize that our customers need to create strongly branded user interfaces that are intuitive to use and powerful in functionality,” said Sander Kerstens, CEO of MwareTV. “It is the key to getting to market fast, retaining subscribers and growing revenues.

“Integrating Lightning 3.0 with App Builder — a core part of our platform — makes it simple to design the best user experiences without the need to write code, and to deliver consistently excellent performance across all platforms. That includes advanced and engaging functionality like animations and page turns, and control of remote actions.”

MwareTV has users around the world, benefitting from its modular, cloud-hosted software which provides them with all they need to establish and run streaming television, quickly and without capital investment. The modular software covers content management, scheduling, advertising planning, subscriptions and billing, marketing and ancillary revenue streams.

To make the move into television even simpler, MwareTV can also provide fully curated, multi-channel content resources, including local channels. Adding the content to the technology and management on a single contract not only gives operators complete visibility on costs and profitability, but it also eliminates a fear of the unknown risk for telcos and others with little experience in contracting media deals.

“NAB is the biggest global marketplace for media technology, and we are excited to be exhibiting once again,” Kerstens said. “Our goal is to show visitors just how fast and easy it is to build a powerful new revenue stream — we promise if you give us the time to talk through your requirements, you will leave with a fully-worked demonstration system and a business case.”

Find MwareTV in the west hall at NAB, on booth W3457.