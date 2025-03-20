Witbe to bring post-device video monitoring innovation and technology for end-to-end visibility to NAB Show

Witbe, a leader in post-device monitoring and automated testing technology for video service providers, is set to bring its latest innovations to the 2025 NAB Show, April 6-9 (booth W2459). The company’s presence at the show will highlight its Virtual Network Operations Center (NOC) and the latest advancements in end-to-end monitoring technology that ensure service providers have full visibility into what their users are seeing in real time — across both lab and field environments.

“The NAB Show is a great opportunity for Witbe to showcase how our innovations continue to push the boundaries of video monitoring and automation,” said Marie-Véronique Lacaze, Witbe’s president. “Our commitment remains focused on providing video service providers with the technology they need to deliver exceptional video experiences.”

Witbe Innovations on Display at the 2025 NAB Show

Unparalleled Monitoring With Witbe’s Virtual NOC

Witbe’s Virtual NOC redefines how video service providers oversee their streaming services. Offering real-time monitoring across any device type — from set-top boxes to mobile apps and smart TVs at the edge of the video service delivery path — Witbe’s Virtual NOC enables secure, intuitive, web-based remote access to local test devices, real-time alerts, KPIs, and automated test results.

It also fosters seamless collaboration by allowing all teams to work together efficiently without requiring individual test devices. Providers can monitor real devices remotely, replicate viewer experiences, record and analyze video feeds, and quickly escalate issues to the right team for fast resolution. Whether managing rollouts, rollbacks, or service interruptions, the Virtual NOC ensures swift reactions and minimal disruptions.

Fully integrated with Smartgate, it centralizes data and KPIs into clear, actionable dashboards, streamlining troubleshooting and decision-making.

Expanding the Future of End-to-End Monitoring With TAG

Building on its industry-leading monitoring technology, at the 2025 NAB Show Witbe will introduce powerful new tools that give video service providers unmatched insights into latency, performance, and streaming reliability.

In a recently announced partnership, Witbe and TAG Video Systems are reshaping video monitoring by combining Witbe’s real-device video quality automation with TAG’s real-time content matching and latency measurement, creating a powerful tool that offers full source-to-screen visibility.

Proven during the recent 2025 American football championship game, this integration enabled the most comprehensive latency measurement ever conducted, revealing, for the first time, instances where OTT streaming outperformed traditional broadcast latency. This partnership sets a new industry benchmark, ensuring video service providers have the most advanced tools to optimize quality and the user experience.

Join us for drinks and an exclusive showcase of Witbe’s partnership with TAG at the 2025 NAB Show on Monday, April 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at TAG’s booth (W1757). Experience the ultimate end-to-end latency and quality monitoring solution.

Advanced ABR Stream Analysis for Streaming Performance

Additionally at the 2025 NAB Show, Witbe will showcase its ABR Stream Analysis option for enhancing real-device testing by monitoring network requests made by video apps during streaming to ensure all video profiles within the ABR ladder are available. It also performs real-time analysis of bitrate adaptation to detect buffering or unexpected quality shifts, monitoring content accessibility and ensuring that all audio and subtitle tracks are properly delivered, while identifying CDN errors and inconsistencies that could impact the streaming experience.

By seamlessly integrating into Witbe’s testing ecosystem, the ABR option allows video service providers to optimize streaming performance without requiring additional infrastructure.

Witbe: The Experts in Video Testing and Monitoring

At the 2025 NAB Show, Witbe will also highlight the latest updates to its suite of core solutions that help address video quality challenges. Featured solutions at the company’s booth will include its award-winning Ad Monitoring and Matching technology, pre-set scenario test cases for Video Service Quality Monitoring, QA Test Automation, Live Event Monitoring, VoD Asset Validation, and Channel Availability. Witbe will also present the latest version of its plug-and-play setup for seamless Video Mobile and Smart TV Automation.