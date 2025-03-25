Experience the future of playout with BCNexxt at the 2025 NAB Show

BCNexxt is set to revolutionize the conversation around broadcast operations at the 2025 NAB Show with Vipe, its cloud-native playout solution on the Techex booth (W2267). Addressing the pain points broadcasters have long struggled with — rising costs, budget cuts, inefficiencies, and disjointed workflows — Vipe offers a unified, forward-thinking cloud-native approach to playout and is designed to meet the demands of today’s media and entertainment landscape.

Early cloud playout solutions relied on rehosting traditional software on virtual machines — a method that proved costly, inefficient, and unreliable. Vipe represents a transformative approach. Engineered from the ground up as a truly cloud-native solution, Vipe utilizes containerized microservices and dynamic resource scaling to set new standards for efficiency, flexibility, and reliability in broadcast technology.

Key advantages of Vipe include:

Seamless workflow integration: Eliminates traditional silos across Linear, OTT, and VOD, streamlining operations for greater efficiency.

Pre-assembled content with built-in QC: Ensures readiness and reliability ahead of air time, reducing errors and delays.

Operational cost reduction: Cuts costs by up to 60% through optimized resource allocation and innovative design.

Unparalleled uptime: Delivers 99.9999% reliability, setting a new benchmark for broadcast dependability.

Smarter Resource Management with AWS

BCNexxt’s collaboration with AWS ensures efficiency through the power of automated cloud resource deployment. Harnessing AWS’s dynamic scalability, Vipe intelligently adjusts compute resources in real time, aligning perfectly with the complexities of both live and scheduled content. This ensures that only the necessary resources are utilized, drastically reducing operational costs while minimizing environmental impact.

By automating this process, Vipe empowers broadcasters to focus on content delivery, with the confidence that their technical infrastructure will scale seamlessly to meet demand. Whether handling high-pressure live events or routine schedules, AWS-backed automation guarantees agility and cost savings, reinforcing Vipe as the go-to solution for smarter, greener broadcast operations.

New at NAB Show: Vipe RT for Live Sports and Event Broadcasting

Vipe’s capabilities are further expanded with the launch of Vipe RT, first introduced at IBC 2024. Shown for the first time at NAB, Vipe RT is designed to tackle the unique challenges of live sports and event broadcasting. Equipped with a cutting-edge real-time playout engine, it delivers unmatched agility and precision, redefining the standard for live broadcasts. Features like real-time operator controls, low-latency WebRTC monitoring, and dynamic provision scaling ensure seamless handling of everything from high-pressure live sports events to intricate graphics overlays. With Vipe RT, broadcasters gain the flexibility to launch and wind down live services on demand — all while minimizing resource usage and costs.

A Decade of Redefining Broadcast Playout

2025 marks a decade of BCNexxt redefining cloud playout for broadcast. Notably, BCNexxt customers have continued to expand their Vipe deployments over the last year, further underscoring the trust and impact BCNexxt commands in the industry, and reflecting its ability to address the sector’s unique challenges.

At Overon, Vipe has driven a complete transformation in playout operations. By adopting Vipe’s cloud-native framework, Overon has achieved unparalleled operational flexibility and reliability, empowering its clients to adapt swiftly to evolving market conditions. This shift has not only enhanced service delivery, but has also optimized costs.

Other customers who have made the move to the transformative Vipe distribution platform include Encompass, and Sky.

See Vipe at NAB 2025

NAB Show 2025 attendees are invited to see Vipe in action on TechEx booth W2267. Explore how BCNexxt’s intelligent cloud-native technology is driving a new standard for playout — one that enables agility, dramatically reduces TCO, and ensures unparalleled reliability.