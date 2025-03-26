Alfalite to showcase Matix LED display innovations at NAB Show 2025

Alfalite, the only European manufacturer of LED screens, announced its participation in NAB Show 2025 (April 6-9, Las Vegas Convention Center), where it will showcase its latest display solutions at the booth of its exclusive U.S. partner, For-A America (#N707, North Hall).

Visitors to NAB Show 2025 will have the opportunity to experience Alfalite’s groundbreaking AlfaCOB (Chip-on-Board) technology, featured in the new Neopix and UHD Finepix LED panels. The Neopix series incorporates AlfaCOB for superior image quality and durability, while the UHD Finepix series leverages both AlfaCOB and AlfaMIP (MicroLED-in-Package) technology. These premium displays are designed to meet the high demands of the Broadcast, Film, Advertising, Events, Houses of worship, Corporate, and Control Room markets.

“We are thrilled to participate in NAB Show 2025 alongside FOR-A America and present our latest technology to the industry,” says Luis Garrido, Executive Director of Alfalite. “Our innovative LED panels set a new benchmark for high-resolution, high-brightness applications, providing unmatched durability, performance, and visual quality.”

The Neopix series, Alfalite’s flagship product featuring AlfaCOB technology, will be on display, offering pixel pitches of 1.5 mm, 1.9 mm, 2.6 mm, 2.9HB mm, and 3.9HB mm. These high-performance panels are ideal for rental applications and virtual production (VP XR) in the film industry.

Also featured will be the UHD Finepix series, a premium LED display solution developed for mission-critical applications in Control Rooms and Corporate environments. UHD Finepix panels leverage AlfaCOB technology in 1.8 mm, 1.5 mm, 1.2 mm, 0.9 mm and 0.6 mm pixel pitches, and AlfaMIP technology in 0.9 mm and 0.6 mm pixel pitches to deliver superior image quality, reliability, and performance.

The advanced AlfaCOB & AlfaMIP technology represents a major innovation in LED panel construction, offering fully encapsulated LED modules that provide enhanced protection against impacts, liquids, and chemicals. Building on the success of Alfalite’s ORIM technology, reduces glare and reflections while providing an ultra-wide 175° viewing angle. Additionally, it improves thermal dissipation, ensures uniform brightness and color consistency, and delivers deeper blacks for optimal image quality in various lighting conditions.

Alfalite invites all attendees to visit booth N707 at NAB Show 2025 to explore these cutting-edge LED display solutions and experience firsthand the advantages of its latest technological advancements.

Advertisement