BitFire unveils the BitFire Platform, to debut at 2025 NAB Show

BitFire, a leader in live video transport, announced the launch of the BitFire Platform, a fully integrated suite of cloud production tools and IP transmission technologies designed to streamline workflows for broadcasters and content creators. The platform provides convenient, cost-effective access to broadcast-grade, software-defined tools that deliver the flexibility and scalability of the cloud with the reliability and performance of dedicated hardware. BitFire will showcase the platform at the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, in Las Vegas.

“The BitFire Platform eliminates traditional barriers to live production by giving broadcasters, production teams, and content creators a professional, easy-to-deploy solution that’s instantly available, fully customizable, and readily scalable,” said BitFire President and CEO Jim Akimchuk. “With a complete cloud-based toolset at their disposal, teams of any size can launch quickly, collaborate in real time, and produce exceptional live content from any location.”

Going live during NAB, BitFire’s freshly redesigned website will provide immediate and intuitive access to the BitFire Platform, enabling users to leverage its powerful production capabilities in minutes.

Within the platform, BitFire Spark Production Environments enable users to design, deploy, and manage live productions with unprecedented speed and flexibility. From a single interface, production teams can build in switching, audio mixing, replay, intercom, and multiviewing, quickly configuring cloud production tools in an environment tailored to their specific needs. They can select switcher size, replay capacity, multiviewer layouts, and more while maintaining the familiar feel of a traditional control room. BitFire Spark Production Environments can be spun up in minutes, scale on demand, and turned off just as easily.

The BitFire Inferno Command Center gives broadcasters and other content producers all the tools they need to build and manage their cloud-based productions and transmission. The intuitive web-based dashboard simplifies transmission routing and management, providing BitFire’s FlightPath live statistics for a real-time look into status and facilitating management of cloud resources, as well as admin and billing.

FireBridge Connect enables secure, browser-based access to the BitFire Platform, making it easy for remote team members to step into the production workflow. Working from anywhere, authorized team members can monitor live video and audio, access control panels and intercom stations, or set up webcam contribution.

Supporting the entire production workflow, BitFire Transport delivers broadcast-quality video and audio over IP with ultralow latency and synchronized multifeed delivery. This infrastructure is reinforced by the BitFire Network Operations Center, which provides 24/7 engineering support and monitoring to ensure smooth transmission.

Designed by broadcast professionals for broadcast professionals, the BitFire Platform supports and enhances proven live production workflows. Because it integrates well with existing broadcast hardware and software, it can function alongside other technologies rather than requiring an all-or-nothing switch.

“As the industry continues to embrace hybrid workflows, the BitFire Platform provides an ideal solution for organizations looking to expand their live production capabilities without heavy infrastructure investment,” added Akimchuk. “We are looking forward to showing NAB Show attendees the new and refined BitFire.”

Visitors to the 2025 NAB Show can experience the BitFire Platform firsthand at the BitFire booth (W3813), where the company will demonstrate the platform’s capabilities and its versatility in supporting a wide range of live production use cases.