Spotlight on NextGen broadcasting with technology from Rohde & Schwarz at NAB Show 2025

At NAB Show, Rohde & Schwarz will showcase its latest digital transmitter technology, designed for efficiency, reliability, and future-ready broadcasting. Visitors can also take part in a schedule of Tech Talks and discussions covering key industry developments and opportunities.

NextGen Broadcasting standards like ATSC 3.0 represent a dynamic and evolving technology with immense potential. It opens a platform for a whole range of valuable revenue opportunities, including datacasting and resilient emergency alerts. Rohde & Schwarz is at the forefront of this advancement, developing future-ready transmitters and software-defined receivers to drive broader adoption. With a modular design that enables continuous updates and potential support for applications like the Broadcast Positioning System (BPS), investment and infrastructure development are expected to accelerate.

The liquid-cooled, high-power R&S TE1 transmitter has set new standards in technical design and performance, not least through its native ATSC 3.0 capabilities. Its software-defined architecture and highly resilient hardware simplify maintenance, while its energy efficiency of up to 50% helps dramatically lower operational costs.

“We look forward to NAB once again, and welcome visitors to our booth to experience the future of broadcasting,” said Steven Edwards, Vice President, Broadcast Distribution at Rohde & Schwarz. “We are focusing on sharing knowledge and experience, and our series of Tech Talks will feature our partners talking about real-world applications. Alongside these presentations we will have discussion panels where we will talk about the real advantages and opportunities for terrestrial broadcasting in the future.

“Visitors will also be able to see latest generation of software-defined, high-efficiency modular transmitters,” he added. “That includes our unique RMTX — remote monitoring of transmitters — a new service that provides real-time, secure and proactive monitoring and maintenance. When combined our transmitters offer highly reliable and cost-effective performance, ease of operation without need for extensive specialist engineering operations, and the opportunity to open new revenue streams and services.”

RMTX provides expert monitoring and supervision of transmitters 24/7, from a dedicated Rohde & Schwarz operational support center. Should any issue arise with a transmitter anywhere it will be identified and triaged, and remote fixes applied. Should they be needed, spare parts will be rapidly shipped from stock. RMTX also incorporates routine preventative maintenance, scheduled to be most efficient for the operator and engineers.

See Rohde & Schwarz at NAB 2025 on booth W3043 in the West Hall of Las Vegas Convention Center.

Advertisement