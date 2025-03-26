VisualOn and Agora partner to showcase AI-powered ultra-low latency sports streaming at NAB Show 2025

VisualOn, a leader in multimedia playback and AI-enhanced video optimization, has partnered with Agora, a leader in real-time engagement and interactive streaming, to redefine live sports and esports streaming. This collaboration integrates VisualOn’s OnStream MediaPlayer+ with Agora’s Sports Live Streaming Solution, delivering ultra-low latency streaming as low as 400ms-800ms, with seamless fallback to CDN for uninterrupted playback.

At NAB Show 2025 (VisualOn Booth W3902), VisualOn and Agora will showcase this integration through a live joint demo, highlighting how their combined solution enhances sports streaming by leveraging Agora’s AI-powered Sports Cam solution for real-time tracking and multi-angle viewing. By prioritizing technical alignment, Agora is ensuring smooth integration with VisualOn’s OSMP+ Player to accelerate deployment and demonstrate competitive advantages over traditional solutions.

Agora’s 180° AI Sports Cam captures live event footage and score data, automatically tracking key objects like balls through AI. The stream is sent directly to Agora’s Media Gateway via RTMP/SRT, bypassing third-party tools like OBS. Transcoded and delivered through Agora’s global Software-Defined Real-Time Network (SD-RTNTM), which minimizes latency and boosts efficiency with intelligent routing. VisualOn’s Player SDK, integrated with Agora’s technology, enables ultra-low-latency RTC streams (400ms to 800ms), with seamless CDN fallback (e.g., HLS) to ensure uninterrupted playback during network fluctuations.

This partnership addresses the demand for real-time, high-quality sports streaming, offering content providers AI-enhanced interactivity and optimized, seamless live viewing experiences.

“We are excited to partner with Agora to allow content providers to offer ultra-low latency streaming and AI-driven interactivity in real time,” said Yang Cai, President & CEO of VisualOn. “By combining Agora’s innovative Sports Cam solution with VisualOn’s powerful playback technology, we are enhancing the way sports fans experience live events.”

“Agora is committed to revolutionizing live streaming with cutting-edge AI and ultra-low latency technology,” said Tony Zhao, CEO of Agora. “Our collaboration with VisualOn enables broadcasters and service providers to deliver unparalleled real-time audience engagement, with unmatched speed and video quality.”

Experience the Future of AI-Powered Sports Streaming at NAB Show 2025

Join VisualOn and Agora for an exclusive hands-on demo at NAB Show 2025 and see firsthand how AI-powered ultra-low latency streaming transforms live sports broadcasting.

