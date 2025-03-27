Bitmovin announces AI Scene Analysis to drive personalization for increased subscriber and ad revenue

Bitmovin, a leading provider of video streaming solutions, announced the launch of AI Scene Analysis, available to its customer base. AI Scene Analysis is Bitmovin’s latest AI-powered innovation that provides recommendations for ad content and scheduling and personalized experiences to audiences. STIRR, a Thinking Media company, is amongst the first of Bitmovin’s customers to deploy AI Content Analysis.

Streaming services are under huge pressure to retain subscribers and bring new audiences to their content. Achieving that requires services to provide an excellent content library, but more importantly, they need to ensure viewers see it and have a high-quality viewing experience.

Bitmovin’s AI Scene Analysis optimizes the viewing experience by helping streaming services unlock a new level of information about an asset catalog that would otherwise take an enormous effort to produce and maintain. AI Scene Analysis works by outputting a scene-by-scene analysis, and streaming services can gather extremely granular contextual information about the content their viewers are watching and their understanding of the content structure. The output can provide the necessary information to provide recommendations for ads or additional content that capitalizes on the existing mood and sentiment of users based on what they’ve just seen or to create meaningful summarizations based on the on-screen characters.

With a pre-integration with Bitmovin’s Encoding and Playback products, there are out-of-the-box pipelines that can bring value to users, namely Contextual Advertising & Auto Ad Scheduling, as well as upcoming pipelines like highlight generation and summarization companions.

“Bringing additional metadata and value to streaming services based on content they already have sets up huge potential for user engagement and revenue,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitmovin. “As an industry, we are always looking for new ways to engage viewers with not only top quality but relevant experiences, which could be with ad content, ad placement, summarization. A lot of these processes take time, which we want to give back to our customers so they can focus on using this information in that last mile of what makes their service unique and engaging to their viewers.”

“Bitmovin’s AI Scene Analysis has elevated the quality of data we receive, making it more granular, which we can use to view recommendations and make searches hyper-personalized,” said Todd Carter, CEO of Thinking Media. “With Bitmovin, STIRR is adding context to support onward audience journeys, delivering ads that reach the right viewer at precisely the right moment, and creating meaningful connections between content and advertising that open new avenues of engagement. This approach not only enhances the viewing experience but also maximizes effectiveness for our advertisers.”

Bitmovin’s AI Scene Analysis is available for early access for existing Bitmovin Encoding customers today. It comes with a pre-integration into their existing encoding pipeline and will soon be available for independent content processing. Powered by the robust capabilities of Google’s Gemini models, Bitmovin’s AI Scene Analysis delivers exceptional performance. Complementary AI models like OpenAI ChatGPT, along with upcoming Azure OpenAI and AWS Bedrock support, expand its applicability across diverse use cases.

