CueScript maximizes teleprompter experience with new tools ranging from setup to delivery

CueScript, a developer of professional teleprompting solutions, is bringing efficiency and ease to Prompter system setup with the introduction of the CSMPPB Perfect Balance Plate at NAB Show. This industry first joins a line-up aimed at supporting talent and crew from setup to presentation, maximizing the teleprompter experience for a flawless end-to-end delivery. Catch the new Plate in Booth N1211 alongside software upgrades and hardware enhancements.

“Every CueScript innovation provides customers with unwavering reliability, is backed with exceptional support, and is built with superior quality to withstand the rigorous demands of field and studio,” said Michael Accardi, president of CueScript. “At this NAB, we’re delighted to enhance our platform with our new Perfect Balance Plate that promises to raise the bar on setup efficiency. We’ll also be demonstrating an exciting software update for MAC, and we’re bringing recent innovations that are driving the entire prompter experience to new levels of ease and excellence, whether it be on the set, or on location. Stop by Booth N1211 and see it all for yourself!”

CSMPPB: Perfect Balance Plate

Designed with the customer in mind, the Perfect Balance Plate revolutionizes setup efficiency. Mounting equipment can be heavy, and adding counterbalance only increases the payload while making system balancing more tedious. This singular plate eliminates that extra step, providing a flat, adjustable base that effortlessly adapts to various configurations — including setups like the SONY FR7. Plus, with no need for additional weights, location prompting becomes physically lighter and easier to manage. More adaptable, more flexible, and incredibly easy to set up.

CueiT 3.6.0: Now Compatible with Ventura, Sonoma and Sequoia

As the industry evolves, so does CueScript. Committed to delivering the latest software and prompting innovations, CueScript’s product roadmap is the result of close interaction with customers, listening and acting upon their current needs and preparing them for success in a consistently shifting broadcast landscape. CueScript’s CueiT is the world’s first complete IP-based prompting solution. Visitors to NAB will now get a sneak peek at CueiT 3.6.0, an update brings full support for Apple Silicon Macs, including M1, M2, M3, and M4 chips and compatibility with the latest macOS versions: 13, 14, and 15. CueiT 3.6.0 will also integrate seamlessly with all the features of the latest Windows version. Demos will be available throughout the show on Booth N1211.

CueVue1 & CueVue4

New to the CueScript platform, these little units are more than teleprompter engines, they’re game changers. The CueVue units deliver all the functionality of CueScript’s CueB, the hub of the CueScript prompting system, in a small field-adaptable footprint. Available in two formats, the CueVue4 features four outputs while CueVue1 features one, providing a solution for any requirement. The units run either on POE or USB and are Ideal for live reporting, offering the perfect prompting solution for on-the-go news stories or event broadcasting. When paired with CueTALK Cloud, the industry’s first and only cloud-based prompting service, they bring a studio feel to any location — no matter how remote.

CSMV222: A 22” Prompter

Previewed at NAB 2024 and back by popular demand, CueScript’s CSMV222 is a 22” studio prompter that brings a new prompting experience with key features that set it apart from its competition. The prompter’s 4×3 ratio guarantees larger letters than similar widescreen prompters, and the high bright display makes this the most readable prompter, period. The CSMV222 allows the talent to remain focused without fear of their eyes drifting to either side of the display, elevating viewer engagement.

Also, not to be missed, CueScript is also bringing SayiT, the cutting-edge voice activated prompting software that scrolls text in perfect synchronization with speech; and CueTalk Cloud, the first and only service that connects prompting anywhere, anytime using a public Internet connection.

