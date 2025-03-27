Dalet focuses on fast deployment, accelerated ROI, setting direction for lasting change at 2025 NAB Show

Dalet, a technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, today announced its 2025 NAB showcase (booth W1717) with new enterprise solutions designed for faster deployment and accelerated ROI — delivering measurable value in weeks, not years. As industry demands evolve, Dalet is leading the charge in realigning business practices with modern needs, offering solutions that prioritize speed, agility, and customer-first innovation.

Dalet Innovation Showcase

Dalet has introduced significant upgrades across its product ecosystem to enhance news, media, and sports workflows. Dalet Flex’s new packaged workflows enable rapid deployment without losing customization, while the latest updates to Dalet Cut offer cloud-based audio-only editing for radio and podcasts.

In news management, Dalet Pyramid Rundown provides modern, browser-based tools for seamless collaboration across linear and digital teams, while the new Dalet Pyramid Mobile ensures you are always connected. For media ingest and processing, a preview of the new Dalet Ingest Portal offers intuitive web-based scheduling, and Dalet AmberFin introduces new pay-per-use pricing model and added HDR10+ support.

Rebasing the Industry: Dalet Executive Events

Beyond its technology showcase, Dalet will drive urgent discussions around reshaping business models and the critical need for Time-to-Value solutions at key events like the Devoncroft Summit, IABM Industry Impact Briefing and the annual Dalet Executive Breakfast.

On Saturday, April 5th, Dalet CEO Santiago Solanas will take the stage with other key industry leaders at the annual Devoncroft Executive Summit from 12:00-6:00 p.m. at the NAB Show Main Stage in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Dalet Chief Revenue Officer Tara Bryant will join the IABM Member Leadership Panel during the IABM Industry Impact Briefing on Sunday, April 6th from 8:30-10:00 a.m. in the IABM Member Lounge (N259 LMR).

The annual Dalet Executive Breakfast, held on Monday, April 7th at The Wynn Las Vegas, will offer fresh perspectives and experience on how the industry can shift from an antiquated business approach to contemporary practices that enable successful transformation. Guest speakers include Devoncroft’s Josh Stinehour. To register your interest in attending, please visit https://go.dalet.com/dalet-executive-breakfast-request-2025.

“The media and entertainment industry has evolved, but the way business is done hasn’t — until now,” said Santiago Solanas, CEO of Dalet. “We are redefining outdated industry standards, working hand-in-hand with customers, partners, and industry leaders to drive meaningful, lasting change in media technology. At NAB 2025, Dalet will spearhead discussions on the urgency of modernizing business practices and delivering faster, more agile solutions that provide real value from day one.” Learn more about the Dalet initiative in our CEO’s latest blog, Rebasing the Media Technology Industry.