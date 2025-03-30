WPSD selects Bitcentral’s Central Control to streamline and modernize its broadcast playout operations

Bitcentral, a leader in broadcast and digital video solutions, announces that Kentucky-based WPSD-TV, a Paxton Media Group company, has selected its innovative Central Control playout system, to upgrade the station’s master control operations, positioning WPSD as a next-generation regional media hub.

WSPD is a long-standing Bitcentral customer leveraging multiple solutions including the Core News suite, ViewNexa Channels, Fusion Hybrid Storage, and now adding Central Control for its playout/master control system. As the station prepares to relocate its television operations to The Paducah Sun newspaper facility, it sought a transformative solution ready to meet the demands of a modern, multi-platform news operation. Bitcentral’s Central Control will play a critical role in this transition, enabling WPSD to streamline workflows, and deliver content with greater speed and efficiency.

This move marks a major step forward in WPSD’s digital evolution, equipping the station with the tools to engage audiences across all platforms and stay ahead in today’s fast-paced media landscape.

By deploying Central Control, WPSD is setting the stage to manage its operations with unmatched scalability and reliability. The platform includes a full suite of advanced features, such as automated feed recording, traffic integration, and system monitoring, all designed to maximize efficiency and deliver seamless playout across multiple channels.

“With Bitcentral’s Central Control, we are ready to transform how we deliver high volumes of broadcast content to our communities,” said Bill Evans, President of the West Kentucky Media Division at Paxton Media Group. “This technology allows us to deliver full linear channels to people faster and more reliably, fulfilling our goal of becoming a regional media hub that’s closer to our audience than ever before.”

This partnership is a testament to Bitcentral’s long-standing commitment to empowering media companies to thrive in the digital age. With the integration of Central Control, WPSD is not just improving its operations – it’s revolutionizing how content is produced and shared across western Kentucky, southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and northwest Tennessee.

“Central Control is the ideal solution for media companies which are looking to modernize their business,” said, Sam Peterson, COO, of Bitcentral. “Central Control navigates this complexity through a set of tools that are organized around the logical best practices for handling high volumes of content, traffic coordination, and playout. We have long been committed to WPSD’s success through our extensive product portfolio, and this is the latest step on that journey.”

Advertisement