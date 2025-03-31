Alfalite LED wall powers Walmart’s new TV studio in Bentonville

Walmart has launched its new Walmart TV Studio within its expansive, newly opened Home Office campus in Bentonville, Arkansas, featuring a high-performance curved LED wall from Alfalite. The installation consists of a 10×4-meter (13’x32’) Alfalite ModularPix Pro 1.5 ORIM 1/16 VP XR LED screen, equipped with Brompton processing, and serves as the dynamic centerpiece of the studio’s virtual production environment.

The 160-panel Alfalite LED wall is designed for seamless integration into extended reality (XR) and virtual production workflows, allowing Walmart TV (WMTV) — Walmart’s internal broadcast network — to create immersive video content with unparalleled flexibility. The curved screen delivers a resolution of 6400×2560 pixels and benefits from Alfalite’s exclusive ORIM technology, which enhances durability, improves viewing angles to nearly 170 degrees, and provides exceptional color reproduction and brightness.

Thanks to the brightness and colorimetry of its ModularPix Pro panels, WMTV’s videowall is XR-capable, enabling the seamless integration of digital elements with the physical world. The curved wall displays virtual environments or changing scenes in real-time, allowing presenters and cameras to interact effortlessly with digital content.

“The Alfalite wall, with its 1.5mm pixel pitch, features ORIM technology, which helps protect it from impact and fire damage,” said Dave Magnia, Chief Engineer AV/Broadcast Engineering at Walmart Inc. “ORIM also does something rather unique — it increases the viewing angle to nearly 170 degrees. The color reproduction and brightness are outstanding. When people walk into the studio, they are amazed at the image quality. The downtime saved while changing out physical sets versus a virtual one is a game changer in our new TV studio. A few clicks, and a new virtual set is ready to go for the next video project.”

The installation was made possible through Alfalite’s partnership with For-A America, which facilitated the project’s integration and delivery. The Walmart TV Studio now benefits from Alfalite’s advanced LED display technology, enhancing both internal and external video productions.

Walmart’s New Home Office campus in Northwest Arkansas is a 350-acre sustainably designed workplace to serve as the heartbeat of the world’s largest company. This campus establishes a new standard for corporate headquarters that prioritizes worker well-being, environmental stewardship, and public accessibility.

At the center of the campus is Sam Walton Hall, a 200,000-square-foot auditorium, conference, and training center. Inside Walton Hall is a 1,550-seat auditorium, 220 square feet of flexible conference room space, and 60,000 square feet of learning and collaboration areas.

“Special thanks to Dave Magnia and to our partner FOR-A America for making this dream project possible,” said Silvia C. Natal, International Sales Manager at Alfalite. “This collaboration highlights Walmart’s commitment to innovation and demonstrates the power of Alfalite’s LED solutions in high-profile production environments. Seeing our LED walls contribute to such an iconic new space is a proud moment for Alfalite”.

With its superior impact resistance, anti-reflective properties, and enhanced dissipation features, Alfalite’s ORIM technology ensures that the LED wall can withstand the demands of a high-usage studio while maintaining exceptional visual performance.

For-A America will showcase a variety of Alfalite LED panels at Booth #N707 during the NAB Show (April 6-9, Las Vegas Convention Center).