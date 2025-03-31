Amagi set to showcase next-gen cloud broadcast solutions at NAB Show 2025

Amagi, a leading cloud-based SaaS technology provider for broadcast and streaming TV, will present its latest cloud broadcast solutions at NAB Show 2025. From April 6 to 9 at Booth [W1721], the company will highlight product improvements that aim to enhance operational efficiency, monetization, and AI-driven automation for the media and entertainment industry.

AI-Based Automation in Broadcast Operations

Amagi’s Smart Scheduler leverages AI and machine learning to automate scheduling, reducing manual workload and improving efficiency. By analyzing historical viewing patterns and audience engagement metrics, the system helps FAST channel owners make data-driven programming decisions and optimize content planning and scheduling.

Expansion of U.S. Operations

To address growing customer demand for master control operations in the United States, Amagi has expanded its Network Operations Center (NOC) with a new facility in New Jersey. The center will provide hands-on support for live sports and news. The expansion strengthens Amagi’s global infrastructure, complementing its existing NOCs in Bengaluru, London, and New Delhi.

“Broadcasters and content owners need agile, AI-driven solutions to streamline operations, enhance monetization, and deliver seamless viewing experiences,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi. “With our expanded Network Operations Center in New Jersey and advancements in cloud-based automation, Amagi is empowering customers to optimize workflows, maximize ad revenue, and scale their streaming businesses.”

End-to-end solutions for Live Events, FAST Channels, and Advanced Monetization

In addition to AI-based solutions and the U.S. expansion, Amagi continues to innovate with solutions that simplify content distribution and drive higher ad revenue:

– Enhanced Live Event Streaming: The upgraded Amagi Dynamic for Single Live Events now features Electronic Program Guide (EPG) integrations, advanced ad insertion capabilities with Amagi Thunderstorm, and comprehensive recording options — ensuring broadcasters never miss a moment to improve viewer experience.

– Optimized Advertising Revenue: Amagi Analytics provides content owners deep insights into performance metrics, allowing for more targeted, data-driven ad strategies. These tools help content owners enhance ad revenue and engage viewers more effectively, ultimately driving higher returns on investment.

Meet Amagi at NAB Show 2025

Amagi will showcase its latest advancements at Booth [W1721] from April 6 to 9 at NAB Show 2025.