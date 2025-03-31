Eikon announces launch of Eikon-iQ, the intelligent content servicing integration layer

Eikon announced the launch of Eikon-iQ, a full-service integration layer that provides a robust solution for streamers, studios, and content owners. Designed to enhance asset management, streamline workflow orchestration, and enable burst capacity, Eikon-iQ offers access to Eikon’s suite of specialist services, all aimed at optimizing the media delivery process.

Premium content delivery demands high throughput and the rapid execution of quality control (QC), localization, reformatting, and distribution tasks. With years of experience and a significant investment in technology, Eikon has fine-tuned its workflows, making it the partner of choice for major studios. Eikon-iQ encapsulates this expertise, providing a seamless service designed specifically for Over-the-Top (OTT) and episodic content.

The platform offers visibility via third-party orchestration tools such as SDVI Rally, or through an intuitive, easy-to-use dashboard. By reducing manual intervention and optimizing resource allocation, Eikon-iQ enhances operational efficiency, providing content owners with greater control and flexibility.

Eikon-iQ seamlessly integrates with Eikon’s comprehensive range of services, which includes:

Scripting

Mixing

Localization

Mastering & QC

Distribution & Archive

In collaboration with SDVI, the leading provider of cloud-native media supply chain solutions, Eikon has launched the first implementation of Eikon-iQ, integrated within SDVI’s Rally platform. This innovative solution will be showcased at NAB 2025 in Las Vegas.

Andy Brinck, vice president of strategic alliances at SDVI, commented, “In almost every media supply chain, there is work that needs to be completed by a third-party service provider like Eikon Group. This new Eikon-iQ integration enables Rally operators to have control over and visibility into external jobs assigned to Eikon. Operators can monitor job status and completion, gaining a broader view of the supply chain, which empowers them to better manage deadlines, cost controls, and delivery requirements.”

To learn more about Eikon-iQ, attendees are invited to schedule a meeting with Eikon, in collaboration with SDVI, at the NAB Show in Las Vegas at the SDVI booth (W1542).

