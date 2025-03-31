MainConcept unveils efficiency gains for its HEVC encoder and adds JPEG XS to its Easy Video API

MainConcept, a leading provider of video and audio codecs, has announced a series of key codec advancements that enable customers to realize significant time and budget savings using their HEVC software encoder and decoder and Easy Video API, ahead of the NAB Show 2025. These include efficiency enhancements of up to 20% for MainConcept HEVC and for MainConcept EVA (Easy Video API), customers can save up to 75% on integration costs.

HEVC/H.265 (High Efficiency Video Coding) is seeing some of the biggest gains in video codec usage. MainConcept recently completed a series of comprehensive HEVC benchmarks using HEVC 4:2:0 10-bit test clips that show its HEVC software encoder is up to 20% more efficient than x265, an open source alternative. For broadcasters, these efficiency savings translate directly into a 20% cost saving for each video stream. For streaming providers, every percentage of increased efficiency means less budget spent on CDN costs, enabling streamers of almost any size to save significant costs.

MainConcept has also enhanced its Easy Video API (EVA) by adding support for the JPEG XS codec, making it compliant to work seamlessly with existing ST 2110 frameworks, and introducing a CUDA-powered Universal Color Converter for streamlined image scaling and color conversion on Nvidia GPUs. These updates enable high-performance RGB/YUV conversions, reduce CPU load, and optimize resource allocation, improving video processing efficiency while minimizing development efforts and costs. This is in addition to existing codec support for AVC/H.264, HEVC/H.265 and AV1 MainConcept software codecs and hardware GPUs from AMD, Intel and Nvidia.

MainConcept EVA revolutionizes video workflow management by combining the superior quality and advanced features of MainConcept’s top-tier CPU-based software encoders with the high-performance processing and power optimization of GPU codecs. One of the biggest advantages of using a single API is the significant savings in integration and maintenance costs. By minimizing dependence on multiple APIs, companies can save hundreds of thousands of dollars each year.

“There is a common misconception that using open-source software equates to low or no cost, but that perspective often overlooks the full picture,” said Deacon Johnson, Senior Vice President and General Manager at MainConcept. “At MainConcept, we continually push the boundaries of video and audio technology to deliver meaningful value for our customers. Our latest advancements in HEVC performance reflect our unwavering commitment to customer success and technical excellence. By expanding the capabilities of our Easy Video API, we are not only providing cutting-edge tools but also enabling significant cost efficiencies. These developments help our customers mitigate the often-overlooked expenses of open-source solutions – whether through reduced integration time, better performance, or lower long-term operational costs.”

At NAB Show 2025, MainConcept will be showcasing these codec enhancements as well as providing updates on partner integrations, including Qualcomm Snapdragon X and Dolby Atmos. Visit MainConcept at their booth, SL5619.