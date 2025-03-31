Product Spotlight: AI-Media’s LEXI Voice maximizes global audience reach through AI translation

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Looking to expand your broadcast’s global reach? AI-Media’s new LEXI Voice solution may be the answer.

Matt Mello, AI-Media’s VP of Sales for the Americas, shares in the interview below how this innovative technology harnesses real-time, AI-driven voice translation to help producers deliver content in multiple languages — without the heavy costs or logistical challenges associated with human interpreters.

At its core, LEXI Voice complements AI-Media’s established captioning framework, including the iCap platform, LEXI automatic captioning and LEXI Translate services. Working together, they provide a powerful yet straightforward workflow. Broadcasters can simultaneously deliver content in several languages, making it easy to convert, for example, an English news segment into a Spanish broadcast — all with minimal extra effort.

The benefits extend well beyond accessibility. As broadcasters strive to tap into international audiences, LEXI Voice opens doors to additional markets that were once considered out of reach. With multiple language tracks, existing content can be repurposed for new regions, allowing media companies to monetize what they already produce more effectively. Sports organizations, in particular, stand to benefit by offering live commentary to fans worldwide, thanks to an affordable, scalable solution that was once unattainable with human translators.

LEXI Voice delivers AI-powered, real-time translation to make broadcasts accessible for global audiences.

Its affordability and scalability create a cost-effective alternative to human interpretation.

Viewership and revenue potential grow by enabling content in multiple languages with minimal latency.

Integration into existing broadcast workflows is seamless, thanks to compatibility with AI-Media’s iCap platform, LEXI automatic captioning, and Lexi Translate services.

Accuracy, a common concern in AI-driven solutions, is no afterthought. As Mello explains, LEXI Voice leverages years of proven captioning and translation technology, boasting performance levels that often exceed 96% accuracy. This high standard not only reassures potential users about the quality of the translation but also highlights the service’s reliability for critical, time-sensitive broadcasts like breaking news or major sporting events.

If you want to see LEXI Voice in action, AI-Media will host live demos at NAB Show. Attendees can stop by booth W1915 in the West Hall to witness real-time translations, including detailed presentations at:

Monday, April 7 | 3:00 PM PT

Tuesday, April 8 | 10:30 AM PT

Ready to learn more? Watch the full interview to hear directly from Matt Mello about how LEXI Voice is unlocking global content distribution, audience engagement, and revenue opportunities — all through the power of AI-driven voice translation. Visit the AI-Media website to learn more about the LEXI AI suite.

The above Product Spotlight is sponsor-generated content from AI-Media. To learn more about sponsor-generated content, click here.