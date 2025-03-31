Santiago Gallego headed to Telemundo Chicago from San Antonio

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo Chicago has announced nine-time Emmy Award-winning journalist Santiago Gallego will join the station’s Noticiero Telemundo Chicago team as reporter and anchor, beginning Monday, April 7, 2025.

In his new role with Noticiero Telemundo Chicago, Gallego will deliver on-site breaking news and additional feature story reports for the station’s late morning, afternoon, and evening newscasts. Gallego will also handle additional anchoring duties throughout the week.

“Santiago embodies the commitment, vision and drive to keep our local audience informed,” said Sally Ramirez, senior vice president of news at WSNS and its sister NBC-owned station WMAQ, in a statement. “Adding Santiago to our acclaimed Noticiero Telemundo team is yet another example of our commitment to dedicated journalism for our Chicagoland viewing audience.”

Since 2014, Gallego served as the primary anchor of Noticias 60 Telemundo at Telemundo 60, KVDA, in San Antonio, Texas.

Prior to joining Telemundo 60 San Antonio, Gallego worked as an associate producer for Telemundo’s national “Noticias Telemundo” newscast, along with holding a producer position with the Telemundo News Service.

Gallego is a nine-time Lone Star Emmy Award winner, including recognition as “Best News Anchor in Texas” in 2023. Gallego has also been honored with three Telly Awards.

In addition to being a longtime advocate for immigrant rights in the United States, Gallego is also amember of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Born and raised in Medelin, Colombia, Gallego earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism and political science from Florida International University.

Advertisement