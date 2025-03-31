Wohler adds two new 12G SDI audio and video monitors, coupled with the launch of monitors with GPI/O support

Wohler Technologies, a leading manufacturer of video, audio and data monitoring solutions, has launched several new products and optional software features for NAB Show 2025.

With the launch of the iVAM1-SUM16-12G with a 7” touch screen, and the iAM1-MIX8-12G with a 7” touch + tactile knob interface, Wohler adds two new 12G-SDI units to its line-up of high-performance 12G SDI monitors. Both newcomers provide 12G-SDI, in addition to 3G-SDI. The current 3G-SDI versions will continue to be available.

Wohler is also releasing four GPI/O capable audio and video monitors: iVAM1-1-G, iVAM2-2-G, iVAM-SUM16-G, iAM1-MIX8-G. These new monitors provide a frequently requested GPI/O option, with 4x GPI’s and 2x GPO’s. The option is enabled via a software activation key. All four units, recognizable by the “G” at the end of their product names, replace the otherwise identical current models without GPI/O support.

Wohler is also announcing an optional 12G SDI re-embed feature, to re-embed 16 audio channels chosen from any connected audio source, for output via the 12G SDI BNC output. Available on the iAM1-12G and iVAM1 & iVAM2-12G monitors, the feature is enabled via a software activation key.

“The central goal of our product development efforts is to provide maximum flexibility for our valued customers,” explained Amol Natekar, VP Engineering. “We are continuously expanding our product range to include new signal formats and new functionality options to meet evolving customer needs and, where possible, offering them as easy-to-install options. This enables our customers to purchase future-proofed base models that meet their needs today, and upgrade to additional features as and when needed in the future.”