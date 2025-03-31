XL8 delivers real-time Spanish translation captions, marking first commercial use of ai-based real-time translation in broadcasting

XL8, an AI-driven real-time translation technology company, has successfully commercialized its real-time solution to translate English captions to Spanish. This breakthrough, achieved in collaboration with the Public Media Venture Group (PMVG), marks the first commercial deployment of AI-based real-time translation in U.S. public broadcasting. XL8 will demonstrate this offering in collaboration with DigiCap at the NAB Show 2025 in April.

This technology was seamlessly integrated into the broadcast system of a television station in Cookeville, Tennessee, where it delivered live translated captions to viewers for the first time. This milestone represents a significant step in making content more accessible to multilingual audiences, utilizing the ATSC 3.0-based NextGen TV standard.

A Seamless Real-Time Translation Solution

XL8’s AI-powered translation engine detects English closed captions in live broadcasts, instantly translates them into Spanish, and reintegrates them into the broadcast stream (multiplexing).

The system is compatible with existing production and transmission systems, including NextGen TV, allowing viewers with ATSC 3.0-compatible TVs to switch captions to Spanish via TV settings, with no additional equipment required.

The project was carried out in collaboration with DigiCAP, the Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA), and PBS station WCTE, with XL8 serving as the core provider of real-time subtitle translation technology. XL8 served as the core provider of the real-time subtitle translation technology, demonstrating its ability to integrate into existing workflows and deliver high-performance solutions in real broadcast environments.

Expanding Accessibility for Spanish-Speaking Audiences

As the number of Spanish-speaking households in the U.S. continues to grow, live broadcast captioning remains largely English-centric. XL8’s real-time translation now makes Spanish captions available for the first time in a U.S. public broadcast, enhancing accessibility and inclusivity for Spanish-speaking audiences.

Avery Hutchins, President and CEO of PBS station WCTE, stated, “We serve a large number of Spanish-speaking households in our coverage area. Thanks to this real-time captioning technology, they can now access our content more easily and comfortably. We’re thrilled with the result.”

A Global Breakthrough in Accessibility and Audience Engagement

The integration of XL8’s real-time translation technology into live broadcasts sets a global precedent for AI-powered language accessibility. It showcases how AI language technologies can be seamlessly embedded into broadcast systems to engage multilingual communities and enhance public service.

Tim Jung, CEO of XL8, stated, “This project was not just a technology test, it’s a meaningful milestone that proves XL8’s real-time translation can be integrated into live broadcast production and delivery. We’re excited to continue improving our solutions to provide greater language accessibility for all viewers.”

By breaking down language barriers, XL8’s technology enables a more inclusive, real-time connection with audiences across diverse linguistic backgrounds.

XL8 at NAB 2025 — TechConnect

XL8 will be attending The NAB Show 2025 (National Association of Broadcasters) where they will provide demonstrations of this technology at TechConnect on April 4, 2025 LVCC West Hall in Room 108/109 from 9am-5pm PT. XL8 will be located with its partner, DigiCAP.