Cleeng to unveil new portfolio announcements at NAB Show

At NAB Show, Cleeng, the Subscriber Retention Management (SRM) software pioneer is unveiling portfolio enhancements including a next-generation analytics dashboard comprising multiple industry-first features, enhancements to its AI-ssistant tool, and an expanded ecosystem of integration partners.

With two-thirds of new subscribers canceling their SVOD services within the first 12 months according to Antenna Research, churn remains a major challenge for the M&E industry. Cleeng’s flexible Subscriber Retention Management (SRM) suite makes it easy for D2C businesses to manage their subscriber base, boost conversions, deliver personalized offers, and reduce churn via a single platform that integrates smart web payments, automated billing, actionable insights, and AI-powered customer care.

At NAB Show, Cleeng will demonstrate an array of industry firsts and new features including:

A next-generation analytics dashboard – uniquely consolidating 80+ subscriber retention KPIs and data dimensions, enhancing user experiences, and improving accessibility to real-time insights. By presenting a consolidated view of 25+ separate dashboards, it enables users to more swiftly analyze performance without the distraction of unnecessary information. This new dashboard is the first-in-market to combine granular customer support, retention, and billing insights in one place, including: Real-time customer support tracking via a brand new Hi5 dashboard to monitor help center performance rates, inquiry reasons and ticket resolution, track trends and provide feedback to optimize customer experiences. Advanced Merchant performance dashboard providing deep insights into payment performance, decline reasons, and fraud detection to optimize billing and boost revenue recovery.

Enhancements to AI-ssistant now guide users through datasets, provide real-time churn risk updates, uncover hidden patterns, and deliver deep insights into customer behavior. It also features ChatGPT-like prompts, offering instant answers to crucial SRM questions.

Revamped “pause subscription” feature was the most popular request from Cleeng’s customers. With 34.2% of streaming subscribers reactivating within a year, the practice of pausing is growing in popularity. This capability enables streamers, especially those with seasonal content e.g. professional sports or episodic seasons, to reduce involuntary churn.

Cleeng continues to expand its ecosystem of integrations for multi-channel billing, now offering more than 35 global connectors. The latest additions — Primer, Redfast, and Braze — enable broadcasters to further centralize their subscription operations across more channels, reducing friction and boosting success rates.

Additionally, Cleeng has formed a new end-to-end partnership with Alpha Networks, integrating its SRM tools with Alpha Networks’ content management and video distribution technologies. This collaboration enhances monetization capabilities, enables low-code scalability, and unlocks new efficiencies for broadcasters.

“A ‘one-size fits all’ retention strategy will fail time and time again because very few churners have the same motivation,” said Gilles Domartini, Founder and CEO of Cleeng. “Broadcasters need granularity and precision. Having the capacity to quickly generate valuable insights from your analytics is critical to creating a positive influx of retention. With 80+ KPIs and attributes now consolidated in a single dashboard, D2C subscription businesses can instantly track and act on key retention metrics — from login failures to payment declines and customer inquiries — without digging through scattered & inconsistent data. We’re empowering them to optimize retention and strengthen customer experiences.”

Rounding out this news, Cleeng announced that while it has made significant investment in new products, it remains profitable, and achieved a 22% year-on-year revenue growth in 2024, driven by the addition of marquee brand name customers. Further implementations will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Advertisement