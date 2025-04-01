Evertz.io-Stream takes center stage at NAB Show 2025

At NAB Show 2025, Evertz, a global leader in broadcast solutions, will spotlight Evertz.io-Stream, its powerful, cloud-native streaming platform built to meet the evolving needs of broadcasters, content creators and media companies operating in today’s dynamic digital landscape.

As part of the multi-tenant Evertz.io Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) ecosystem, Evertz.io-Stream offers a fully managed, scalable and resilient solution for broadcast, OTT, FAST and disaster recovery (DR) applications. Built on a microservices architecture, Evertz.io-Stream delivers unmatched flexibility and reliability for channel origination, content processing, and distribution.

Evertz.io-Stream enables users to easily scale services, add AI-powered captions, launch recordings or multi-viewers on demand and manage live event workflows with precision. Its intuitive web-based interface empowers operations teams with complete control over channel configuration, source/destination routing and real-time playout operations. Supporting seamless integration with the newly launched Evertz.io XChange, which makes its debut at NAB Show 2025, Evertz.io-Stream ensures reliable acquisition and distribution of globally sourced live content using RIST, SRT, and Zixi protocols. This new addition empowers broadcasters to manage geographically distributed live feeds with ease, reduce latency and lower operational costs across increasingly remote and dynamic workflows.

Designed for ease of use, the platform includes pre-configured templates and workflow automation tools that simplify deployment without sacrificing flexibility. More advanced users benefit from a rich set of APIs and SDKs, allowing deep customization and integration into existing infrastructures.

A standout feature is the Live Management suite, which includes Live Event Control and Live Event View tools that enable users to switch between live feeds, insert on-air graphics, and preview live channels in real-time. This fully cloud-based master control environment eliminates the need for dedicated on-prem hardware, supporting streamlined and scalable live production.

Evertz.io-Stream also delivers on viewer experience with advanced adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming, low-latency delivery, and support for a wide range of codecs and formats. It ensures content security through robust DRM, encryption and authentication, while providing real-time analytics and comparison tools to monitor output quality and scheduled content.

With flexible monetization options including ad insertion, subscriptions and pay-per-view, Evertz.io-Stream is ideally positioned to help media companies grow audiences, boost engagement, and maximize revenue.

To explore how Evertz.io-Stream is redefining cloud-based content delivery, visit Evertz at NAB Show 2025 on Booth N915 in the North Hall.

Advertisement